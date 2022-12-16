A fan holds a sign cheering on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn during the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Tulane on Sept. 17. K-State will hold its Sugar Bowl pep rally on Dec. 30 at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
A fan holds a sign cheering on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn during the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Tulane on Sept. 17. K-State will hold its Sugar Bowl pep rally on Dec. 30 at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Kansas State fans making their way down to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl will once again have the opportunity to cheer on the Wildcats with other fans that made the trip prior to Saturday’s game.
The school will host its annual bowl pep rally on Friday, Dec. 30, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The pep rally will follow the official Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade, a Mardi Gras-style parade with floats, bands and other participants, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will travel through the French Quarter.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and concessions, including alcohol, will be available for purchase.
Speakers at the pep rally — which is sponsored by K-State Athletics, the K-State Alumni Association, KSU Foundation and the Office of the President — will include university president Richard Linton, head coach Chris Klieman and select players. The K-State band, Classy Cats, cheerleaders and Willie the Wildcat will also be on hand to help lead the festivities.
Those in attendance can also receive a free K-State commemorative Allstate Sugar Bowl button and poster, as well as a Big 12 Championship poster, while supplies last.
A very limited number of seats will be available for fans with mobility needs.
The convention center is located just south of the official team hotel, the Hilton Riverside, and is walkable from the parade route and area attractions and hotels.