Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang calls a play during the Wildcats’ 73-65 non-conference win against Radford on Dec. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum. Tang returns to his nearly 20-year home on Saturday when the Wildcats play No. 19 Baylor.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Bittersweet will be the taste of choice for Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang late Saturday afternoon when he returns to his former home for nearly two decades Saturday for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0) game versus No. 19 Baylor (10-4, 0-2) in Waco.

Tang, who coached under Bears’ head coach Scott Drew for 19 seasons, is well aware of his unique circumstance, and while his focus is honed in on coming home with a win, the distraction of the situation will be too large to completely ignore.