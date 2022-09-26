Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in the second half of Saturday’s 41-34 win in Norman, Okla. Martinez had five touchdowns in the win, four of which were rushing.

 Associated Press

A transformation happened Saturday night on the field of what Oklahoma fans call ‘The Palace on the Prairie.”

Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez disappeared. In his stead, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez appeared, staring out at a mass of crimson and cream that oversaw a close Husker loss in that very stadium just a year ago.

Recommended for you