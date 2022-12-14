Here’s another one for the Coachspeak file. When Oklahoma was struggling earlier in the season, Sooners coach Brent Venables said, “Talent doesn’t win. Teams win.” True, football is a team sport — you heard it here first — but the full truth is that teams WITH TALENTED PLAYERS win, and winning coaches are those who recruit the most talented players. There are no performance techniques or game strategies unknown to any major-college coach.
Take Bill Snyder, “the coach of the century,” as Barry Switzer rightly said. (So great to see Snyder still so active, though about all he does in karaoke anymore is his still-passable version of Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”). Surely no one familiar with the history of K-State football could dispute that. Did he go 1-10 in his first year here, 1989, because he couldn’t coach? Wild guess: he didn’t have too many NFL prospects to work with. He’d have gone 1-10 had Vince Lombardi, Bear Bryant, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Bill Parcells, and Don Shula been on his staff. The wonder, indeed, is how he won even one game.
In this age of networking, office politics and public relations, an enduring appeal of sports is that the criteria are clear and performances can’t be faked. In individual sports you don’t even have teammates to blame, and you can’t ass-kiss or fake your way over a high-jump bar.
“Life lessons”? Gambling on sports is far more instructive than playing them. All I learned from the latter is that I had nothing close to the talent it would take to fulfill my dream of making a K-State football or hoops roster. I was always given the same tired and ridiculous reasons for why I was cut: too small, too slow, too weak, too toxic to morale. Oh, and these: no work ethic or “instinct for the game.”
Bitter? Of course I’m bitter. Who wouldn’t be? I still think I could have been an OK “coach on the field (or floor)” or some such crap. Like those with limited physical talent who sometimes play because they’re “heady” or “have a good floor game.” They can’t “take over a game” but they “don’t make mistakes” so they “won’t get you beat” blah blah blah. But it was never to be. And now look at me. The closest I can get to participating in sports is leading “Air ball!” chants at Incarnate Word games.
Back to the lessons of sports gambling. While talent rules in sports themselves and results mostly from a throw of the genetic dice, what does it mean to be a “talented” sports gambler? The contrast, at first glance, would seem to be between the tyranny of talent and the tyranny of luck.
Hard work in sports gambling? Some who do it for a living do spend 50-plus hours a week studying game film and stats. They also seek inside sources for little-known info, and in that respect it resembles the stock market. If you know only what the oddsmakers also know, it avails you nothing, for it will be “baked into the line.” Oddsmakers do make mistakes, but it takes work or inside dope to find the few teams that have “line value.”
Work! Always the curse of the drinking and gambling classes, as I’ll never stop stressing. The lure is the “tri-W ideal”: wealth WITHOUT work. You can work till you puke only to have most covers decided by who gets the breaks with turnovers, injuries, officiating and sundry other flukes. Ultimately, what rules here, as everywhere, is the bright elusive butterfly of luck.
Work is worthy only if you have enough talent to work with and it goes for something worth working for. I could have practiced dribbling 24/7 and couldn’t have been a walk-on at Incarnate Word, let alone come close to the wizardry of Markquis Nowell. Now I have the opposite problem: my 7-foot son SHOULD practice hoops but prefers watching “ALF” reruns.
The Sage Selections
Record for season: 39-39, 44-47 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 10 a.m. Sat: CINCINNATI +1 vs. Louisville in Boston
* 1:30 p.m. Sat: OREGON ST –10.5 vs. Florida in Las Vegas
* 2:30 p.m. Sat: FRESNO ST –3.5 vs. Washington St in Los Angeles
* 6:30 p.m. Sat: BYU +5.5 vs. Southern Methodist in Albuquerque
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.