Here’s another one for the Coachspeak file. When Oklahoma was struggling earlier in the season, Sooners coach Brent Venables said, “Talent doesn’t win. Teams win.” True, football is a team sport — you heard it here first — but the full truth is that teams WITH TALENTED PLAYERS win, and winning coaches are those who recruit the most talented players. There are no performance techniques or game strategies unknown to any major-college coach.

Take Bill Snyder, “the coach of the century,” as Barry Switzer rightly said. (So great to see Snyder still so active, though about all he does in karaoke anymore is his still-passable version of Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”). Surely no one familiar with the history of K-State football could dispute that. Did he go 1-10 in his first year here, 1989, because he couldn’t coach? Wild guess: he didn’t have too many NFL prospects to work with. He’d have gone 1-10 had Vince Lombardi, Bear Bryant, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Bill Parcells, and Don Shula been on his staff. The wonder, indeed, is how he won even one game.