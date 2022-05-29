The Blue Jays had three top five finishes at the 2022 KSHSAA state track and field May 27-28 at Cessna Stadium.
Randall Banks finished in 14th place out of 16 with a jump of 1-09.75.
Keghan McConnell finished in 12th place out of 16 in boys’ shot put with a throw of 47-00.25.
Lorna Rae Pierce finished in 12th place with a time of 12:02.26 at girls’ 3200.
Tyler Atkins finished in fifth place in the boys’ 3200 with a time of 9:20.89.
“It was alright. I was hoping to be up with the top guys, but they (went off) with about three laps left and my legs just didn’t have it,” Atkins said. “I just didn’t have the second gear that I typically have. I am definitely happy with (fifth place). I was hoping for at least top three.”
Josiah Delva finished in 15th place out of 16 in boys 400 dash with a time of 53.14.
“I was locked in,” he said. “I was trying to do my fastest (time), but I burned out.”
Nhubia Coney finished in ninth place out of 16 in girls 400 dash with a time of 58.66.
Ethan Agudzi-Addo finished in seventh place by making it to the 6-.04-height level. He missed all three jumps – just barely missing the third jump to advance.
Jayda Harris finished in 13th place with a trump of 32-11.25 in triple jump out of 16.
On Saturday:
Nhubia Coney finished in tie for ninth place of 16 in girls’ 100-Meter Dash.
Brynna York finished in 13th place out of 16 in girls’ 1600-Meter Dash with a time of 1:19.07.
Tyler Atkins finished in second place in the boys’ 1600-Meter Dash with a time of 4:24.83.
Tyler Atkins finished in 10th place out of 15 in boys 800-Meter Dash with a time of 2:00.00.
Keghan McConnell finished in fifth place out of 16 in boys’ discus with a throw of 165-02.