Robert Lipson would like to apologize to Kansas State fans.
The veritable Wildcat “superfan” who has been to every Wildcat road football game against a conference opponent since 1973 seemingly miscounted.
Heading into the Big 12 Championship versus TCU earlier this month, he was sure, hand to God, that the Dec. 3 win against Horned Frogs was his 200th consecutive road game versus a conference opponent. But, it was actually two games earlier versus Baylor.
Lipson equated the error to the “Fifth Down Game”, where officials gave Colorado an extra down in a game versus Missouri in 1990. The mistake allowed Colorado to win, and the game lives in infamy.
Assuredly, K-State fans will be much more forgiving of this mistake than Tiger fans were following the “Fifth Down Game”, but his status as “super fan” is one he takes very seriously, and he wouldn’t for an instant want K-State fans to think they’re being misled.
Since a 25-18 loss at Kansas in 1973, Lipson has been the lone constant for K-State fans across the last 50 years.
Even through the COVID season of 2020, where regular fans were not allowed to attend most road games, Lipson and K-State found a way to keep the streak going at each of the five road games that season.
“I can’t thank AD Gene Taylor enough,” Lipson said. “I can’t thank President Richard Meyers and I can’t thank the ticket office enough. Really, I’ve appreciated all they’ve done. They’ve got a grateful Kansas State nation because of their help.”
Lipson, who’s in his late sixties, does feel himself slowing down a tad as he gets older, but he’s hopeful to cross one final milestone before he hangs up his streak for good.
“I’ll keep doing this as long as I can,” Lipson said. “I maybe have a couple decades left to live. Maybe I’ll live to see my 250th. I’m going to keep track of these meticulously so when my 250th comes, there’s no mistaking that there’s actually 250 … I must tell Kansas State fans that this has became a tremendous burden on me. At one time, I used to be so excited. I couldn’t wait to get going. But after all of these decades of doing it, the more pressure there is on me to complete the next one.”
But for now, Lipson is still locked and and has no immediate plans to slow down.
The Mercury asked Lipson if he’d be willing to pick out 10 of his favorite games in his storied five decade residency as a “K-State Superfan”, and he obliged. Listed below are those 10 games and what he remembers most about each one. He selected five that took place prior to hall of fame head coach Bill Snyder taking over in 1989 and five after, giving a true picture from his perspective of the last 50 years of Wildcat football.
Robert Lipson's top 10 favorite games from his 50-year streak
Kansas State 17, Colorado 14
Nov. 24, 1973
“Isaac Jackson fumbled the ball on Colorado’s 47-yard line and fortunately, our offensive lineman recovered the ball. Otherwise, the game probably would have ended in a tie. We meticulously moved the ball down the field, and Keith Brumley kicked the winning field goal. However, there was a few seconds left to go in the game. (Colorado’s) punt returner picked up the football, and he had a convoy of Buffaloes ahead of him. Ron Solt was our strong safety and he also played special teams. He was such a good athlete that he backpedaled as fast as somebody could run forward, He miraculously tackled Colorado’s punt returner just short as time ran out on our 20-something yardline and saved the game. Otherwise, I think (head coach at the time) Vince Gibson would’ve been fired, and we would’ve finished dead last in the Big 8 instead of tied for fifth.”
Game 2:
Kansas State 19, Missouri 3
Oct. 27, 1979
"I remember at halftime I was standing next to a Missouri fan with a radio playing and the radio announcer said, ‘Okay, now we’ve approached halftime score Kansas State 19, Missouri 3. Folks, there's nothing wrong with your radio. That is the score.’ That left a big impression on me. Neither team scored in the second half, so we won the game 19-3.”
Game 3:
Kansas State 9, Iowa State 3
Oct. 30, 1982
“It was a must win at Iowa State with a potential bowl game on the line. I remember Vic Koening and some of the other captains were standing there looking as serious as a heart attack. My god, you could see it in the expressions on their faces. We won that game 9-3, I think it was on all field goals. Iowa State came down the field late in the game but somehow ran out of time before they were able to score and that saved our 1982 season."
Kansas State 21, Oklahoma State 20
Nov. 5, 1983
“I remember Stan Weber threw four interceptions including one to close the half with time running out. Players were patting him on the back and telling him, ‘We’re fine, we’re fine, we’ve got this, we’re fine.’ In the second half, the score was tied 14-14 before Oklahoma State made their way down the field twice, scoring two field goals. On our last drive of the game, we moved it down the field and, with the Cowboys expecting pass, Stan Weber handed the ball off to Greg Daggerforde on the 41 sweep, which was also Daggerford number by coincidence. So 41 ran the 41 sweep into the endzone to tie it up. Place kicker Steve Willis came out for the PAT attempt and was pointing at each Cowboy, telling them, ‘you lost, you lost, you lost, you lost.’ But you know what Steve Willis did? He shanked the kick. Fortunately, they were still using wide goal posts then, so he made it by inches … You should’ve seen the celebration in the locker room”
Kansas State 20, Colorado 17
Oct. 26, 1985
“Lee Moon had taken over as interim coach midway through the season after Jim Dickey was fired after losing to one of those directional schools (Northern Iowa). Somehow we got in field goal range, and won the game, 20-17 (K-State’s only win that season). I remember going into the victorious locker room, and I remember Barton Hundley was sitting there on the trainers’ couch, stone cold silent with a tear running down his face. I'll never forget that as long as I live.”
No. 19 Kansas State 21, Kansas 13
Oct. 6, 1994
“We beat the Kansas Thunderhawks in Lawrence for the first time since 1969. We were a little sluggish, and we had some trouble finishing the game, but when we did, our students ran onto the field and took down their goalpost. Even today, it’s easier to beat Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse than it was to beat them in Memorial Stadium. We either got our noses bloodied or suffered excruciating losses. But that was something to celebrate.”
No. 14 Kansas State 64, Kansas 0
Nov. 2, 2002
“We beat them 64-0. I remember standing there with tears in my eyes. We went so long without beating them. Even though we had won the last four in Lawrence prior to the 2002 game, I couldn’t stop looking at the scoreboard. I didn’t want to leave Memorial Stadium, truthfully. That’s what made that win special.”
Kansas State 38, No. 18 Nebraska 9
Nov. 15. 2003
“I remember Nebraska’s quarterback has his knee on the ground to make it 38-9 instead of 38-2 at the end, but what difference does it make. Nebraska’s AD was so furious, he went from one donor's sky box to the next, fuming. And that’s when Frank Solich got canned and they had to settle on Bill Callahan. What a lesson they learned.”
No. 13 Kansas State 35, No. 1 Oklahoma 7
Dec. 6. 2003
“Oklahoma was rampaging through the schedule and everybody in the media was so convinced that the Wildcats didn’t stand a chance. I remember the producer was telling the announcing talent that they needed to come up with stories to keep the game interesting once Oklahoma had run up the score. But Oklahoma blew up. They got so full of themselves. They scored the first touchdown of the game, and I didn’t want to be there. I was so nervous. Jeff Sims told me later on that Sooner quarterback Josh Heupel was frightened. That was a very special win.”
No. 11 Kansas State 38, No. 3 TCU 28
Dec. 3. 2022
“That game was special. The thing I was concerned about is, besides winning the game, if we win this game, will TCU be left out of the playoff? I actually felt badly for Max Duggan. Here's a guy who was bumped, battered and bleeding and giving all his heart. He left it on the field so much he could barely move. I'm speaking for Kansas State nation, we have all the respect in the world for Max Duggan and we're so grateful and glad that TCU is in the playoffs. We're pulling for our conference just like we pull for our own team. So come on Horned Frogs, let's do it. You’ve got a whole conference behind you.”