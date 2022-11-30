That is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fumbles,
Or to take arms against a sea of turnovers,
And by cursing end them?
After hours of digging, I’ve been unable to find Hamlet’s record against the spread. Given his suicidal gloom, I doubt it was any better than mine. Sadder still is that in my experience, gamblers remember losses far more than wins. Why did they lose? They’re cursed by the gods. They want to strangle the zebra who kept them from covering by nullifying a 100-yard kickoff return or the skunk who dropped a pass in the end zone. Their wins? Attributable to their brilliant analysis.
What of the sports we bet on? Why would grown men pay millions to other grown men to pass or hand off oval balls to other grown men also paid millions to catch and run with them? Especially since other grown men try to tackle them! Which calls to mind the chestnut about how golf would be a pleasant pastime if you didn’t have to haul clubs to hell and back just to swat a cursed little ball.
I recall a piece from decades ago in The New Republic on things Europeans find strangest about America. One of many was the appeal of baseball, which seemed to them to amount to two guys playing catch while seven tried to stay awake. And people pay to watch such stuff? At least enchanting cheerleaders brighten up even the dullest football and hoops games.
What makes such stuff appealing enough that adults are willing to pay to watch it and even exhaust themselves playing it? The long answer will be in my spiritual autobiography, tentatively titled “The Wastes of Time.” The short answer is distraction, the forms of which, in the digital age, are endless and instantly accessible. “Nothing is harder to do than nothing.” Anything, even gaping at metal boxes going round and round, is better than sitting in silence and pondering the true nature of life. Give me a clicker or give me death.
Which is not wholly irrational — why waste time on what you can’t affect? Assuming no skullduggery, sports gamblers can’t affect the outcomes of sports contests, but they CAN control whether and how they bet. Addiction? Anything can be addictive. I’m still waiting to hear of a WINNING gambler who seeks treatment for compulsive gambling.
What an exemplar of the spirit of the age I’ve become. Work to me is not only “the curse of the drinking classes,” as Oscar Wilde observed, but also the curse of the gambling classes — save for those whose work IS gambling. I suffered a very rare attack of the work ethic the other night. I sat up with a jerk in the wee hours and concluded eureka-like that I should stop sports gambling and instead work for world peace and the alleviation of suffering generally. But during a three-martini lunch a few hours later, I concluded I should keep gambling and stop sitting up with jerks. I’m reminded of a book I read many years ago on the dangers of drinking. It was so depressing it moved me to give up reading.
The Sage Selections
Season’s record: 37-34, 42-42 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 7 p.m. Fri in Las Vegas: USC –2.5 vs. Utah
* 11 a.m. in Arlington: KANSAS ST +2.5 vs. TCU
* 3 p.m. TULANE –3.5 hosts Central Florida
* 3 p.m. in Atlanta: LSU +18.5 vs. Georgia
* 7 p.m. in Charlotte: NORTH CAROLINA +7.5 vs. Clemson
* 7 p.m. in Indianapolis: PURDUE +16.5 vs. Michigan
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.