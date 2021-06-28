The Upper Deck 14U Ravens split at home versus Chapman last week before traveling to Olathe for the USSSA 14U AA State Championship.
The Ravens hosted Chapman at North Park on Wednesday winning game one 5-2 before falling 9-8 in game two.
In game one, Chapman took a 2-0 lead in the top of third but the Ravens struck back with a four-run bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.
After two and a half scoreless innings, the Ravens added a run in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game with a 5-2 advantage.
Landyn ZIegenhirt had a strong six inning outing, allowing two runs (both unearned) on two hits and three balls with an outstanding 10 strikeouts.
Cael Smith, Naythan Hall, Aven Fisher and Ziegenhirt each had a hit in the game and Fisher also drove in two runs and reached base twice on a walk.
In game two, Chapman put up six runs in the first two innings before the Ravens added a single run in the bottom of the third to cut their lead to five.
After a scoreless fourth, Chapman added three more runs in the top of the innings to push their lead to nine.
A valiant come-back effort came up just short as seven Raven runs crossed base in the bottom of the fifth but the game ended with the bases loaded with the Ravens coming up a run short.
Smith pitched the first four innings allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Braedon Stroda came in for the fifth and allowed three runs (none earned) on a hit and walk with two strikeouts.
Errors were an issue throughout the game as six different Ravens slipped up in the field.
Ziegenhirt led the team in hits with two while Smith, Hall, Fisher, Landreville and Henton each had one.
At the USSSA AA State Championships, the Ravens lost to the Wellington Crusaders 15-3 and the Gardner Naturals 13-1 before ending things with an 8-8 tie with the Kansas Rage.
The Ravens trailed 8-2 heading into the sixth before exploding for six runs to tie things up.
Lead-off hitter Stroda homered as part of a three hit performance versus the Rage and Hall added in two hits. Fisher and Hall each had two steals.
The Ravens will host Riley’s 14U team on Wednesday evening at North Park starting at 6 p.m.
