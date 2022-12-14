12052022-mer-spt-kstatefbcelebration-9
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn holds the Big 12 Championship trophy after the Wildcats returned home to Manhattan on Dec. 3. Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The honors keep rolling in for two of Kansas State football’s best players.

Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were both named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday.

