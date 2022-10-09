Amongst the joy and relief following No. 20 Kansas State's 10-9 victory at Iowa State, the lingering specter of injuries is cause for some concern headed into the bye week.
Star junior running back Deuce Vaughn went down with an injury to his right ankle near the beginning of the fourth quarter on a play where he was blocking on a designed run for quarterback Adrian Martinez.
While he did return to the game briefly on the Wildcats' next offensive drive, he did not carry the ball in any capacity for the remainder of the game.
When asked about his status during the postgame press conference, head coach Chris Klieman did not have any updates.
Iowa State keyed in on Vaughn throughout the first three quarters of the game, holding him to just 23 yards on 10 carries.
After the injury, Vaughn was spelled by redshirt freshman D.J. Giddens who ran hard in the fourth quarter and eventually secured the key first down needed to ice the game.
Junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who had one of the Wildcats' two sacks in the game, and junior linebacker Khalid Duke also left the game due to injury. Anudike-Uzomah returned but Duke, who missed most of the 2021 season due to injury, went down early in the first quarter and did not return for the rest of the game.
While Klieman did not have also specifics on the status of Duke or Anudike-Uzomah, he did emphasize the team's need for the upcoming bye week.
"As far as I know, it's as late as I've ever been involved in bye week," Klieman said. "And it can't come at a better time in the fact that we've played half of our schedule. We've got a lot of guys beat up pretty good which is to be expected. Then you throw the five weeks of camp on top of that and it comes at a perfect time. We've got to shore some things up we got to see what our injury report is and get some guys healed up."
Klieman will address the media again on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.