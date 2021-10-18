After a 49-0 shutout of Horton Friday night, Wabaunsee High clinched its first winning season since 1997.
The 24-year streak wasn’t the only milestone that Wabaunsee achieved, according to the Kansas High School Football History website. The 49-0 win was the largest shutout victory in school history according to the website’s available records. There are some seasons and individual games missing.
Quarterback Cade Oliver had three passing touchdowns, one to Eli Oliver and two to Brayden Meseke, in the first quarter to put the Chargers ahead 21-0.
Zach Frank ran in the fourth score to start the second quarter, and Cade connected on two more touchdowns with brother Eli, 43 and 12 yards, respectively, to take a 43-0 lead into the half.
Oliver threw a final touchdown to Bryton Reves in the third quarter to wrap up the Wabaunsee scoring frenzy.
Cade Oliver went 16-for-21 for 272 yards and six touchdown passes, which set a single-game school record.
Frank had seven carries for 73 yards.
Eli Oliver had four catches for 67 yards, three of which went for touchdowns. Meseke had four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Miguel Hernandez had three receptions for 51 yards.
Tate Deever led the team with 13 tackles and a fumbles recovery, followed by Frank, who had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, Maverick Havenstein, who had eight tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss and Reves, who had eight tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss along with a forced fumble and a interception.
Alex Beggs had three tackles and a blocked punt and Jackson Havenstein had a sack and a tackle for loss.
Up next, the Chargers have a tough test to close the regular season, as they host Centralia (6-1), considered among the top teams in Class 1A.
Wamego blanks Fort Scott
Wamego cruised to a 35-0 blowout win at Fort Scott on Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Wamego scored three touchdowns, all on runs from quarterback Hayden Oviatt (80, 6 and 18 yards), to stake itself out to a 21-0 advantage.
In the third quarter, Oviatt broke free for a 63-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-0 with 11:30 to play. Five minutes later, Oviatt connected on a 27-yard pass to Ledjor Rowden to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 35-0.
The game had a running clock for the third quarter.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable.
Up next, Wamego will travel to winless Abilene (0-7) to wrap up its regular season
Undefeated Holton handles Rock Creek
In a clash of division leaders, Rock Creek lost, 41-21, to undefeated Holton at home on Friday. Legendary former Kansas State linebacker Brooks Barta is Holton’s head coach.
The Mustangs (4-3) fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter, but they responded in the second with a 2-yard Dalton Whitworth rushing touchdown. A missed extra point kept the Wildcat lead at eight.
Holton (7-0) scored again on a 7-yard run, giving the Wildcats a 21-6 lead at the half.
Holton scored the first two touchdowns of the second half before a 24-yard pass from Whitworth to Daegen Vinduska trimmed the deficit to 20 after a successful two-point conversion pass from Whitworth to Yanci Spiller.
Holton scored its final touchdown to start the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 27 before another Whitworth touchdown pass, this time to Ethan Burgess, later in the quarter.
Whitworth ended the day 26-for-40 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception.
Jaydon Winans ran for 51 yards on nine carries, and Whitworth was right behind him with 49 yards on 10 carries.
Burgess had nine catches for 83 yards, Vinduska had three for 70 yards, Spiller had four for 35 yards, Konrad Carlson had three catches for 32 yards, Maddox Ibarra had two catches for 19 yards and Winans had two catches for 13 yards.
Kade Welfringer led the Mustang defense with 15 tackles (four solo), followed by Spiller (seven solo) and Kody Howard (four solo and a tackle for loss) with 13. Ibarra had eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.
Rock Creek will travel to a struggling Royal Valley team (1-6) to end the regular season.
Valley Heights falls at home to Jackson Heights
Valley Heights lost 48-12 to Jackson Heights on Friday.
The Mustangs’ (2-4) two touchdowns came on a Caden Parker 23-yard run in the first quarter and a 12-yard Trenton L’Ecuyer run in the second quarter.
L’Ecuyer ended the day with 138 yards on 22 carries followed by 52 yards on 17 carries by Parker.
L’Ecuyer led the team defensively with six tackles (five solo).
Jackson Heights improved to 4-3 with the win.
The Mustangs will cap their regular season next Friday at home versus Northern Heights (0-6).
No. 2 Thunder Ridge tops No. 4 Frankfort
Frankfort struggled on the road versus an undefeated Thunder Ridge team, falling 60-12.
The Longhorns jumped out to a 38-0 lead after scoring five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, through the first quarter and into the second
After that early scoring barrage, the two teams each scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter.
Frankfort (5-2) put its first points on the board with 46 seconds left in the half on a 19-yard touchdown run for Ethan Armstrong.
Thunder Ridge (7-0) responded right back, with a 53-yard touchdown run from Dylan Bice with 32 seconds to play.
The Wildcats’ Grant Steffes returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown with 27 seconds left. Thunder Ridge scored again with 17 seconds to play on a 54-yard pass, pushing its lead to 54-12 heading into the half.
The Longhorns capped the game in the third quarter on a 11-yard pass.
Frankfort’s Ty Smith and Armstrong both ended the day with 24 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Caden Dalinghaus and Wyatt Keller each had five tackles (three solo). Xander Hull had a sack.
The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at Linn (2-5) next Friday.
Blue Valley loses to Onaga
After a strong effort in the first quarter, Blue Valley-Randolph (2-5) lost 70-26 to Onaga at home on Friday.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.
The Rams (2-5) will host Lakeside Downs (5-2) on Friday to end their season.
