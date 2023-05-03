Washburn Rural won game one 11-0 and game two 6-2 in a double header Tuesday of last week.
Game 1
It was Washburn Rural who got on the scoreboard first in the top of the fifth inning. Weber drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in a run and Dayten Smoot hit a single to third baseman Jonathan Philips. Philips threw to second base for the out and Walker scored from third base.
In the top of the sixth inning, Washburn Rural exploded for nine more runs to stretch the lead to 11-0. It started with a single to left field from DeWeese that scored Johnson. Kaeden Fenton then managed a single on a bunt and Rea scored from third base. After two more runs scored, a double RBI came as Smoot hit a single to left field to score two. The Junior Blues continued on in the inning to reach 11 runs on the scoreboard.
Game 2
Washburn Rural got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning with five runs to take a 5-0 lead. Colin Redeker hit a single to center field that scored Weber. Rea hit a double to left field to score Redeker and Smoot. Two more hit singles that brought in runs.
Junction City responded in the bottom half of the fourth inning as Brock Bazan hit a double to left field that scored Tate Miller and Phillips. The lead was 5-2.
The Junior Blues added another run in the top of the fifth inning as a double to left field that scored another runner.