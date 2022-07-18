In an entertaining game with three lead changes, the West team defeated the East 8-4 in the ninth-annual 2022 Mid-Plains League All-Star Game Saturday at Rathert Stadium.
Topeka’s Nelson Vera — All-Star Game MVP — got the West team on the board with a clutch two-out two-run home run to left-center field.
Junction City Brigade head coach Brandon Bachar was the head coach for the West.
“That home run was a no-doubter,” Bachar said. “It was a lot of fun to be out there and watch that.”
It gave the West a 2-0 lead to start with early.
The East offense had opportunities to fire back and put runs on the board in the top of the third and fourth innings, and it was successful in getting runs across home plate in the top of the fourth inning.
In the top of the third inning, the East had the bases loaded with two outs. Cade Perkins pitched the inning as a representative of Junction City Brigade for the West. Perkins got out of the bases-loaded jam with a flyout to deep center field to maintain the 2-0 lead.
The West was not able to hold off the runs in the top of the fourth inning. The East scored four runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead. The first run scored on an error from the West team as East’s baserunner attempted to steal third base, and an overthrow from the catcher allowed the East to cut into the lead, 2-1. After a bases loaded walk with only one out in the inning to tie the game at 2-2, Bachar brought in Logan Redeker of the Brigade in relief.
Redeker got what he wanted in a ground ball to the short stop, but with great speed, the batter ran to first base, beating the throw from second which allowed the East to score two more runs.
“We had a good pitcher on the mound, and it just was not his night,” Bachar said. “We had another guy come in and shut the door for us. Redeker did awesome. It was good to see him come in and (get out of the inning).”
Bachar had been in the same situation before multiple times this year as the head coach of the Brigade — trailing by two runs in one of the middle innings of the game — and his mindset in this case did not change.
“I think it was (the same) as how we have been thinking all year, with our team at least,” Bachar said. “We got behind in the game, but we still expected to win. There was a lot of game left. We just had to keep playing hard and take care of business.”
The West tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a run scored in the inning, a Topeka player scored on a RBI double from Vera to tie the game at 4-4. Nelson’s third RBI of the game came with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning as well.
The West scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and received some good fortune in doing so. The Brigade’s Aaron Gerdes and Shawn Marquis were on base with two outs. A ground ball to the short shop resulted in an off-target throw to first base that the first baseman was unable to catch resulted in both Brigade players scoring to take the lead, 6-4.
Vera had another base hit in the top of the ninth inning to extend the lead to 7-4, and another run scored on a base hit to give the West a comfortable 8-4 lead to work with in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out the game.
Boston Dowd, representative of the Brigade, pitched as the closer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Dowd recorded three outs without giving up a run to seal the win for the West.
Brigade representatives in the All-Star Game:
Gehrig Goldbeck
Shawn Marquis
Aaron Gerdes
Grant Howard
Jace Stewart
Quinton Carlberg
Logan Redeker
Jack Hill
Brady Stuewe
Cade Perkins
Boston Dowd
Drew Book