Kansas State quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, left, and Will Howard wait to go through pregame warm-ups before a game versus Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Martinez was listed as a game-time decision, but Howard was given the start. As of midweek, it’s not known who will get the starting nod Saturday versus Texas.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Another week for the 13th ranked Kansas State football team brings another set of questions surrounding who will be playing quarterback for the Wildcats.

Last week, junior Will Howard got the go-ahead in a game-time decision over senior Adrian Martinez after Martinez told coaches that he’d play, but still didn’t feel 100% just prior to kickoff.