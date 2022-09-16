Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats swept Kansas City on the road Wednesday evening.
Kansas State got a quick sweep (25-14, 25-13, 31-29) of Kansas City Wednesday night thanks to an absolute stranglehold on the defensive end.
The Wildcats had 15 total blocks in the match and held the Roos to a .018 team efficiency.
“I thought the effort was good,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. “We look a little fresher today than we were last weekend, I think. Defense is so determined by the connectivity between serve productivity, which I think we are really good at right now, to block productivity, which I think we are pretty far ahead, and into that dig to transition phase. Where I thought we weren’t really clean last weekend was that dig to transition phase. It felt pretty good to get some decent swings in transition.”
Sydney Bolding had a season-high eight block in just three sets and was one of seven players with multiple blocks in the contest. She also put up six kills and an ace.
Elena Baka led the way offensively with 10 kills, seven of which came in the second set, Shaylee Myers had eight kills off the bench and Haley Warner hit a team-high .455 while tallying seven kills.
K-State will head to Houston this weekend for their final non-conference action of the season at the Adidas Invitational hosted by Rice.
The Wildcats will play Rice on Friday and No. 17 Creighton on Saturday.