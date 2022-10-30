marilynn smith invitational 0048.JPG
Kansas State’s Haley Vargas watches her tee shot during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational on Sept. 20, 2021, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Vargas led K-State over the weekend during the Battle at the Beach in Mexico, finishing 40th individually.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State women's golf wrapped up its fall slate Sunday in the final day of the Battle at the Beach at the par-71 Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, finishing 15th out of 17 teams with a 36-over 888 after a 14-over 298 in the final round. 

“It was a disappointing day for us,” head coach Kristi Knight said in a written statement. “After day one we were in position but there were opportunities we just didn’t capitalize on. We’ll use the offseason to work on scoring.”