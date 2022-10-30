Kansas State’s Haley Vargas watches her tee shot during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational on Sept. 20, 2021, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Vargas led K-State over the weekend during the Battle at the Beach in Mexico, finishing 40th individually.
Kansas State women's golf wrapped up its fall slate Sunday in the final day of the Battle at the Beach at the par-71 Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, finishing 15th out of 17 teams with a 36-over 888 after a 14-over 298 in the final round.
“It was a disappointing day for us,” head coach Kristi Knight said in a written statement. “After day one we were in position but there were opportunities we just didn’t capitalize on. We’ll use the offseason to work on scoring.”
Haley Vargas led K-State with with a 6-over 219 which tied for 40th. She shot a 1-over 72 in the final round that included a three birdies.
Manon Donche-Gay shot a 5-over 76 which tied for 50th and Remington Isaac tied for 67th with a 12-over 225. Napua Glossner had a 18-over 231 and Noa Van Beek finished just behind her in 81st with a 19-over 232.
K-State will have the next several months off before returning to action on Feb. 6 for the FAU Paradise Invitational in the first of six tournaments in the spring portion of the season prior to postseason play.