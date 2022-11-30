Wildcats drop 1st game in loss at Butler Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Senior forward Keyontae Johnson stretches out for a shot in Kansas State’s loss at Butler Saturday in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Johnson had a team-high 20 points. Courtesy of K-State Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Revenge nearly 13 years in the making was not meant to be for Kansas State as the Wildcats could not find an answer versus Butler in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse Wednesday evening as K-State fell 76-64.The loss is the first of the season for the Wildcats (6-1).The two teams last played during the NCAA tournament in 2010. Butler defeated K-State 63-56 in the Elite Eight on their way to a national runner-up finish that season.Senior Keyontae Johnson led the way Wednesday, finishing with 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting. Senior Desi Sills had 17 points, all of which came in the second half, and Markquis Nowell had 13 pointsAside from junior David N’Guessan, who had eight, no one else scored more than two points in the game for K-State.Five Bulldogs scored in double-digits, led by Manny Bates who had 22 on 9-of-11 shooting.A 10-0 run midway through the first half pushed Butler’s lead to 13. They would keep that double-digit advantage through the end of the first half and went into the break with a 12-point lead, 37-25.The Wildcats shot just 39.3% from the floor including 16.2% (2-of-12) from beyond the arc. Johnson had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting.In the second half, the Wildcats battled back, getting to within five on a 15-2 run.Butler (5-3) responded right back though, bounding ahead on a 17-2 run to push their lead to 20.The Wildcats made one final push, outscoring Butler 13-3 in the final 10 minutes of the game to get within 10. Sills scored nine in-a-row in that stretch.However, eight-straight points for Butler down the stretch doomed K-State’s comeback hopes.The Wildcats will return home for the first time since November 17 on Saturday to play Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags K-state Sill Sport Butler Wildcat Hope Comeback Game Recommended for you