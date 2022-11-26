Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) is swarmed by Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19), safety Drake Cheatum (21), linebacker Daniel Green (22) and cornerback Julius Brents during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats beat the Jayhawks, 47-27.
A competitive Sunflower Showdown materialized for a half, but melted away with the insistent rain Saturday in Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over Kansas.
The win not only extended the Wildcats’ winning streak in the series to 14, but it also secured a trip for K-State to the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday in Arlington versus TCU.
After an early stop on the first possession of the game, Kansas returner O.J. Burroughs muffed a monster 55-yard Ty Zentner punt near the goal line that was recovered by senior cornerback and Lawrence native Ekow Boye-Doe.
Malik Knowles found the end zone on the next play, scoring from five yards out on sweep giving the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.
The Jayhawks regained their footing and responded right back, turning a nine-play, 75-yard drive into a 12-yard run to the outside for a touchdown by junior Jayhawk running back Torry Locklin.
K-State got the ball back and scored again in due course as Howard located a wide open Sammy Wheeler deep behind the Jayhawk zone for a 42-yard score, retaking the lead at 14-7.
An illegal block in the back by Kansas on the ensuing kickoff set the Jayhawks up with first-and-10 at their own five. A false start backed them up two more yards.
One play later, a Kansas holding call in the end zone triggered a safety, pushing K-State’s lead to 16-7. The Wildcats then got the ball back on a free kick.
On the next possession, a nine-play, 39-yard drive ended with another Knowles sweep for a touchdown, this one from four yards out, pushing the Wildcat lead to 23-7.
To the Jayhawk’s credit, they did not allow the 16-point swing to phase them.
Instead, they marched their way down the field and scored on a 11-yard run from sophomore Devin Neal, which capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
K-State got in the end zone one last time in the first half.
On third-and-12 at the Wildcat 6-yard line, Howard found junior running back Deuce Vaughn on a screen and the junior speedster took it 80 yards before getting caught at the Kansas 14.
Two plays later, Howard found Phillip Brooks wide open through the air for a 14-yard score, stretching the lead back to 16.
On the Jayhawks next drive, Kansas got its last score of the half, Neal scored on a three-yard run after a pass interference call on Boye-Doe in the end zone, cutting the K-State lead back to nine.
The Wildcats got in the red zone on their second-to-last possession of the half, but a Howard fumble ended the hopes of a final quick score before halftime.
K-State went into the break leading 30-21.
The scoring significantly slowed in the second half, K-State had the lone points in the third quarter on a one-yard pitch to Vaughn at the goal line for a touchdown, pushing K-State’s lead to 40-21.
The Jayhawks managed one final response, a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels. Kansas failed on the two-point conversion, and the Wildcats’ lead stood at 37-27.
The Wildcats scored on their next two drives. The first, a 27-yard field goal from Zentner, pushed the lead to 13. The second, a five-yard run from freshman running back DJ Giddens, extended the K-State lead to 20, their largest of the game so far.
K-State now shifts its gaze back to a rematch with the Horned Frogs next week. The Wildcats lost 38-28 to TCU in Fort Worth earlier this season in a game that featured multiple key injuries.
The championship game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.