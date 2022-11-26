 Skip to main content
Wildcats handle Kansas, clinch spot in Big 12 title game

A competitive Sunflower Showdown materialized for a half, but melted away with the incessant rain Saturday in No. 15 Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over Kansas.

“We beat a good football team today,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I told the guys we weren’t gonna get the Texas version of KU, we were gonna get KU’s best shot and they’re a good team. I’ve got so much respect for Coach (Lance) Leipold and the program he has going there. It wasn’t easy, and I knew it wouldn’t be.”

