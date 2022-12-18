20221217_LC_MBB_Nebraska_090.JPG
Kansas State senior guard Keyontae Johnson drives against Nebraska's Sam Griesel in the Wildcats' 71-56 win Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Johnson led all scorers with 23 points.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas State squashed its old Big 12 conference foe, Nebraska, 71-56, at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night.

K-State head coach Jerome Tang celebrated with the Wildcat faithful after the game, busting a move to the "Wabash Cannonball." Tang had a lot to boogie about after a strong performance by the Wildcats.