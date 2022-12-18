KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas State squashed its old Big 12 conference foe, Nebraska, 71-56, at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night.
K-State head coach Jerome Tang celebrated with the Wildcat faithful after the game, busting a move to the "Wabash Cannonball." Tang had a lot to boogie about after a strong performance by the Wildcats.
Kansas State (10-1) was the more dominant team from start to finish. The Wildcats' defensive efforts were notable as the Cornhuskers' most significant and only lead of the game was two points, which lasted a whopping 28 seconds.
The Wildcats forced Nebraska (6-6) to take some uncomfortable shots on the perimeter and established themselves as the more imposing force, inside and out. Nebraska's starting five looked overwhelmed by the Wildcats' starters. Nearly half of the Cornhuskers' points came from its bench group.
"We care more about winning than we care about individual stats," Tang said. "We got some competitors, and they want to win. Every day our care factor is growing.
"Desi Sills played great defense. I don't think (Sills) played his best game statistically, but the energy, effort and contributions that he made out there, we can't do without him. David N'Guessan wasn't really great. He scored three points, but he had eight rebounds; that's a season-high. Everybody is doing their part, and I'm really proud of that."
Star forward Keyontae Johnson stole the show for the Wildcats, leading the team in points, rebounds and steals. Johnson racked up a double-double for K-State with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds. Johnson's four steals added made him a menace on defense.
Johnson did have a bit of a sluggish start to the game but was able to pick himself up and played with a vengeance.
"In the beginning, I felt like I was rushing just trying to force things," Johnson said. "Adrenaline (was) running. (I'm) real close with the Nebraska guys, and my parents were there at the game, so I was just trying to do too much. But after a while, once the first five minutes (passed) I started settling in. I just started getting back to my normal self and was just playing how I play."
Cam Carter, Markquis Nowell and Nae'Quan Tomlin were all in double-digits, combining for 38 points. Carter had 10, Nowell had 13 and Tomlin contributed with 15 points. The trio also tallied seven combined 3-pointers.
It wasn't the prettiest of starts for the Wildcats. K-State opened up the first 4:30 with four turnovers, but luckily Nebraska started the game with 1-9 from the field. Despite the Wildcats turning the ball over at a high rate early, speedy and accurate shooting outside of the perimeter allowed K-State to steady the ship.
The Wildcats had the hot hand early, jumping out to a 12-4 lead. From that point on, the Wildcats started to roll.
Sills had a stellar impact off the bench early in the first half. Right away, the senior hit a 3-point shot and set up Nowell to knock down a shot, increasingly giving K-State more momentum.
Nebraska adjusted briefly to K-State, running its offense through its big men with a two-big look and some superb zone defense. After that, the Wildcats had to get more physical down low to keep putting points on the board and keep the pesky Nebraska defense at bay.
The Cornhuskers' adjustments cut its deficit to 5 points (22-17) with 9:54 remaining. The Wildcats went on a 19-7 run after the 9:54 mark in the first half and didn't allow Nebraska to score a single point in the final five minutes of the half.
Johnson scored five consecutive buckets, Nowell hit a big 3-point dagger, and K-State had a block and dunk party in Kansas City.
The Wildcats gained a 39-26 advantage over Nebraska going into halftime. Johnson had a team-high 11 points, six rebounds, and three steals at the halftime break.
The senior star nearly put the game away in the second half himself. Johnson, who did stumble early in the first half, was mocked and chirped at by the Nebraska bench for some of his first-half turnovers.
Johnson came out of the halftime break with a vengeance.
Within the first 4:53 of the second half, Johnson rapidly and ferociously scored eight points giving K-State a momentous confidence booster offensively.
Nebraska showed some fight later in the second half and took advantage of K-State playing lax. The Cornhuskers sparked a 10-0 run, bringing the game within single digits, 59-50. From 7:32 to the 3:43 mark in the second half, the Cornhuskers' defense didn't allow K-State to score a single point.
"We started turning the ball over and just being careless, but I feel like when we get out on the fast break, it helps us lock in more on defense because we want to get more steals and just go out, just having fun," Johnson said.
K-State took a desperately needed timeout after Nebraska's 10-0 run. Fortunately for K-State, the timeout allowed them to seal the deal with ease with 3:43 to go.
After Tang's timeout, K-State ran an important set with Tomlin and Johnson. Sills crashed the lane and reversed it to Nowell; Nowell found Tomlin, and the forward squared up to the corner for a three. That three-point conversion proved to be a dagger.
"We just settled them down and said, 'Hey, let's just get some ball movement,'" Tang said. "Let's make the right people tag, and then the open guys shoot the shot. I really didn't want a 3. I was hoping to get a paint-touch bucket, but that's what was available."
Tomlin stepped up and drilled that important 3-point shot that segued the Wildcats into a run to close the game.
"I felt that we needed to score," Tomlin said. "At a certain point in time, we weren't scoring. Desi kicked out and drove."
Up next, K-State will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule when it hosts Radford (6-6) on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
"We got this dub, now it's on to Radford and try to win that game to get the momentum for the conference play and just keep everything going," Johnson said. "Keep pushing, doing what we've got to do."