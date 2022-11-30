Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah tackles Kansas running back Devin Neal during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year by conference coaches.
Led by player of the year awards for Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cooper Beebe, Kansas State football hauled in 17 All-Big 12 honors as voted on by the league's coaches on Wednesday.
Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is seventh player in school history, and the first since fellow defensive lineman of the year Jordan Willis in 2016, to earn the distinction.
He is the first ever two-time defensive lineman of the year since the Big 12 began handing out the award in 2016.
Anudike-Uzomah was also the only Big 12 defender to be a unanimous first-team selection. He has a team-leading 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss among his 39 tackles this season. 25.6% percent of his stops have been for lost yardage despite being double-teamed at the line of scrimmage by opposing offensive linemen for most of the season.
He has 19.5 career sacks which ranks 10th in school history and has eight career forced fumbles, which is tied for fourth, and is one shy of a school record.
Beebe is K-State's first offensive lineman of the year since Dalton Risner and the third since the Big 12 established the award in 2006 (B.J. Finney, 2014).
He has started each of K-State's last 30 games. He has not surrendered a sack among his 358 pass blocking snaps this year and is currently riding a 27-game streak without a allowing a sack which goes back to his redshirt freshman season in 2020.
Beebe is the first Wildcat offensive lineman since Risner (2016-18) to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors in consecutive seasons.
K-State now ranks second in Big 12 history with 37 individual end-of-year conference honors. Oklahoma is first with 48 and Texas is third with 32.
Joining Anudike-Uzomah and Beebe as first-team selections were tight end Ben Sinnott and cornerback Julius Brents.
Sinnott has broken out this season, registering 254 yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches over the last five games. He has had back-to-back 80-yard performances, including a career high 89-yard, two-touchdown showing in K-State's 31-3 win over Baylor. He ranks 10th in school history in single-season receiving yards by a tight end with 382 yards.
Brents, a transfer from Iowa, has three interceptions this season with is tied for best on the team and fifth in the Big 12. He also has 40 tackles and a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss. His six total passes defended this season are also a career best.
Running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Malik Knowles, punt returner Phillip Brooks, safety Kobe Savage and punter Ty Zentner were all second-team picks. Vaughn received votes for offensive player of the year, Brooks received votes for special teams player of the year and Savage earned votes for defensive newcomer of the year.
Seven other Wildcats earned honorable mention by the conference's coaches, including cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, offensive linemen Hayden Gillum and KT Leveston, linebackers Daniel Green and Austin Moore, nose guard Eli Huggins and quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Martinez also received votes for Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Freshman running back DJ Giddens did not earn an individual accolade, but did receive votes for offensive freshman of the year.
The Wildcats, ranked 10th in the most recent College Football Playoff poll, will face No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.