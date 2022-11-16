11172022-mer-spt-howard-1
Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard stands on the sidelines during the Wildcats’ 34-27 Big 12 Conference loss to Texas on Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. With senior starter Adrian Martinez out once again due to injury, Howard will start in Saturday’s game at West Virginia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the first time this season, Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard knows without a doubt that he will be starting under center for the No. 19 Wildcats this Saturday versus West Virginia.

Head coach Chris Klieman made the announcement Tuesday during his weekly press conference following the Wildcats’ 31-3 win at Baylor in which Howard dominated after coming in for an injured Adrian Martinez in the second series of the game.