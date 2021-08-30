TOPEKA – Thirty Kansas Lottery players will really be able to show off their K-State school pride after winning the K-State Football Gameday Experience second-chance drawing! Ten winners and a guest will attend one of three home games throughout the season.
The prize package, valued at approximately $2,347, includes a pair of suite tickets, a parking pass, fully catered meal and beverages, and two game programs.
The winners for the October 2 game against the University of Oklahoma are:
· Stephanie Whittington of Hays
· Lan Phu of Wichita
· Patty Nelson of Overland Park
· Vernon Coleman II of Wichita
· Rick Stowell of Hutchinson
· Paul Gower of Phillipsburg
· Jan Dirks of Garden City
· Krystal Paper of Hillsboro
· Tracy Fairbank of Garden City
· Shauna Herman of Great Bend
The winners for the October 30 game against Texas Christian University are:
· Daniel McClelland of Winfield
· Kristopher Knollenberg of Douglass
· Candice Rochon of Lenexa
· Victoria Radovich of Wichita
· Catherine Huber of Great Bend
· Joseph Shaw of Maize
· Patti Erickson of Overland Park
· Chad Saffle of Wichita
· Jeff Dietz of Newton
· Cordelia Holbert of Overland Park
The winners for the November 20 game against Baylor University are:
· Patrick Gordon of Hartford
· Tanveer Khalid of De Soto
· Melissa Spitzer of Junction City
· Jimmy Conn of Concordia
· Dylan King of Derby
· Albert Oyerly of Topeka
· James Ingram of Salina
· Pam Blackburn of Louisburg
· John Hughes of Fall River
· Gustavo Villalobos of Kansas City
Kansas Lottery players entered into the promotion by redeeming 334 PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and non-winning tickets into the program, from July 4 to August 23, 2021. There were 16,848 entries in the K-State Football Gameday Experience promotion.
