TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released the results from the 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey (BRFSS).
“The overall goal of the BRFSS is to provide Kansas-specific data that are used for monitoring the leading contributors to morbidity and premature death, tracking health status and assessing trends, measuring public knowledge, attitudes and opinions, public health program planning and evaluation as well as policy development,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.
Results of the 2019 survey show the rate of obesity in Kansas is over 35 percent, and higher among those with diabetes or living with a disability. Over 27 percent of Kansans did not take part in any leisure-time physical activity. Also, more than 16 percent of Kansans smoke cigarettes, with much higher rates of smoking among those with an annual household income of $15,000 or less. Obesity and smoking are significant contributors to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. Behavioral changes to reduce obesity and smoking can reduce the burden of such chronic diseases.
Additional highlights from the 2019 BRFSS data include:
6% have health care coverage
2% with a personal doctor
9% were ever diagnosed with depression.
6% consumed fruit at least once per day.
1% consumed vegetables at least once per day.
8% were diagnosed with diabetes
6% were diagnosed with some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus or fibromyalgia.
5% were diagnosed with hypertension.
9% were tested and diagnosed with high cholesterol.
“BRFSS gives us an in-depth look into many health behaviors,” Julie Sergeant, PhD, Bureau of Health Promotion, Director of the Kansas BRFSS program, said. “Having data to use helps us shape the efforts of many state health programs and to partner with Kansans to improve their health.”
The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), which is coordinated and partially funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the largest continuously conducted telephone survey in the world. It is conducted in every state, the District of Columbia, and several United States territories. Conducted in 2019-2020, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) completed its 29th BRFSS Survey to guide the state’s health activities. The survey is conducted year-round.
Answers to commonly asked questions can be found on our website www.kdheks.gov/bhp/HealthRiskStudies/ksbrf/index.htm or call toll free at 1-866-445-1429. The complete 2019 Health Risk Behaviors of Kansans Report is available for download at www.kdheks.gov/brfss/PDF/2019_Kansas_BRFSS_Report.pdf.
