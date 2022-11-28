President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House
President Joe Biden announced in August that he will cancel thousands of dollars in student debt and pause student loan repayments.

 Anna Moneymaker • Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts.

The agency said Tuesday if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by June 30, and if litigation is still tied up in the courts, student loan payments will begin 60 days after that.

