Manhattan High linebacker Ben Irvine, left, douses head football coach Joe Schartz after the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship win against Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday afternoon at Welch Stadium in Emporia.
EMPORIA — Throughout the season, as Manhattan High football went about picking up wins and augmenting its record like a snowball rolling down a hill, the temptation was to compare this year to 1988.
But after Saturday, it’s more appropriate to slightly misquote that great poet of our time: I don’t know about you, but it feels like 2022.
The Indians won their third state championship in school history and their first since 1988 with a thrilling 21-20 win in double overtime at Welch Stadium in Emporia, finishing off a perfect 13-0 campaign.
It was the fourth time Manhattan has wrapped up a season undefeated, and the first time it has done so by winning 13 games. It was also the Indians’ first appearance in the state title game since 2001 and the first trophy a team led by 14th-year head coach Joe Schartz has claimed.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this program,” Schartz said after the game. “I knew Coach (Lew) Lane; he was the head coach of the ‘88 champions. Coach (Butch) Albright, his defensive coordinator, is the one who brought me here. We talked long and hard all the time about keeping the tradition here at Manhattan High School football. To get this state championship puts us back where we rightfully belong. We have a great tradition of playing great football in Manhattan, and I’m so proud of the kids and the coaches.”
Nine different teams win football state championships in Kansas each year, but few have had the unique story Manhattan has had. For one thing, there’s this: quarterbacking the Indians to an undefeated title season wasn’t just anybody’s kid; it was the coach’s kid, Keenan Schartz.
Like many things about this year, it’s so damn poetic. Joe Schartz came to Manhattan in 2004 to be Albright’s offensive coordinator when Keenan Schartz was less than 1 month old. After taking over the head job in 2009, it took until his son was a senior in an Indians uniform for Joe Schartz to win his first championship.
“Going into this season, I was very worried about that,” Joe Schartz said. “Anytime you coach your son, you just don’t know what type of relationship you’re going to have. He handled it great. He’s a champion. He’s a winner. It’s very special to share this with him as well as everyone else.”
Shortly after the contest concluded, Keenan Schartz chased down his father, gave him a hearty slap on the rear and pulled him into a hug.
“I just went up to him and told him, ‘You know what, buddy? You did it. You can do it and you did it,’” Keenan Schartz said. “I’m just super proud of him. He got what he deserved. He works his ass off along with all these coaches on the coaching staff. All these boys, they bought in. They really did, and I think at the end of the day, they got what they deserved.”
