Hildebrand Dairy Farms held its annual harvest festival Saturday, October 9.
Operations Manager for the dairy Melissa Reed said she believed the event was “on pace with past years’ attendance,” perhaps a bit under the usual 4,000 to 6,000 people.
“We’ve been really happy with how it went today,” she said.
The event is an annual open house for families that lets children experience a small taste of country living while educating people of all ages about the dairy and what it does.
There was a corn pit for children to play in, a hay area where children could run around on hay bales and play in heaps of straw, hayrack rides, a bouncy house, children’s arts and crafts, live music, a chance to interact with and see the animals, a free-will donation picnic lunch benefiting a Geary County church, and tours of the dairy’s facilities, among other things.
“For us, this is kind of like our thank you to the community,” Reed said. “We want as much as possible to be free. It’s not typically a profitable event. It’s more of a chance for us to say thank you and a chance for us to really kind of give kids a chance to experience the farm. I think that so many kids or even parents are so removed from the farm and it just gives them a day here to kind of get connected to some of those roots.”
It was a fun day out for families, but also a chance to learn something new.
Reed said employees shared the dairy’s story and showed people the process it uses to produce its products.
“On the tours, we definitely show off the girls,” she said, referring to the herd of dairy cows. “That’s huge for us. And of course, we’re a dairy that sells our milk direct to consumers, but by doing that we get a really good sense of where the consumer’s at. And more now than ever, I think there’s maybe a lack of understanding the process, how the milk is produced and made — and what’s cool about our farm is that we do it all here at one place.”
Herdsman Josh Lynn who manages the Hildebrands’ herd of dairy cattle said it was a good chance for children who grew up in more urban environments to explore the farm and learn more about where their food comes from.
He said he feels “there’s a huge disconnect” between people and the ag producers who grow their food. Events such as the harvest festival can help bridge this gap.
“As times change, it’s really important to get kids out and interested in agriculture,” Lynn said. “I think it’s an excellent opportunity to come out and do that and see all aspects of it.”
