A relaxed practice schedule and a renewed intensity on the defensive end powered the No. 12 Kansas State men to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.
The Wildcats had lost four of the last five games heading into Saturday, and head coach Jerome Tang made the call to change things up a little bit following a mid-week loss at Oklahoma.
“In the summer, I told our staff let’s find guys that we don’t mind losing with,” Tang said. “Our guys have been great over the last few games when things didn’t go our way, and a lot of what didn’t go our way really doesn’t fall on their shoulders. It falls on me as the head coach and me not giving them what they needed. These last couple of days, we did what we need to do, we gave them rest and shortened our practices. ... The last few games, especially the Oklahoma game, (we didn’t have legs) and I thought tonight we had legs because of how we prepared and, actually, more of what we didn’t do, rather than what we did do.”
After a slog of a first half where the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) were out-shot by Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) by 10%, K-State shot out of the second half with a 14-3 run, erasing an eight-point halftime deficit and giving the Wildcats a 3-point lead.
“We know the first five minutes are important,” point guard Markquis Nowell said. “I told my guys we can’t come out lackadaisical, we’ve got to come up with energy. So that’s what we did.”
Nowell came out in the second half red hot, hit three 3’s after scoring just two points in the first half.
“He’s a competitor,” Tang said. “There’s never been a question of if he was going to compete or not. Some nights the shots fall, sometimes they don’t. That’s just part of playing basketball. But his competitiveness, his toughness and his desire to win is never something that’s questioned.”
The senior ended the night with a team-high 20 points on 4-of-13 shooting to go along with five assists. All four of his shots came from 3-point range. He was also a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
“I just wanted to win,” Nowell said. “I wanted to do anything possible to win today. That was my mindset.”
Joining him in double-figures was senior forward Keyontae Johnson, who ended the night with 15 points and six rebounds.
It was the first time that both of the Wildcats’ stars scored 15 or more points since the loss at Kansas on Jan. 31.
K-State managed to stay a step of Iowa State throughout the entire second half. Even though they went nearly six and a half minutes without a bucket, the Wildcats never gave up the lead, which grew to as much as nine points down the stretch.
“When you get stops, you can get out in transition, and then it gets a little easier,” Tang said. “In the first half, when we turned them over, we weren’t able to score, and a lot of times in the first half, we didn’t get clean rebounds. So they were able to set their defense. I think (Iowa State) and Oklahoma State are like neck-and-neck as the best defenses in the Big 12. So they do that to everybody. ... That’s really what I tried to get our guys to understand, that we’re not going to make shots. It’s gonna be hard to make shots against them. And we just have to keep grinding and I’m very proud of the guys.”
K-State’s defense really ramped it up in the final 20 minutes, holding Iowa State to 22.6% shooting and forcing seven turnovers.
The Wildcats forced 14 Cyclone turnovers throughout the course of the game and cashed in 19 points off those miscues.
“I’m never tired of talking about turnovers because, for this team in particular, it is so vital to winning,” Tang said. “On both sides of the ball. And any coach would tell you there’s no defense for live ball turnovers, so if we can cause them, it helps us, and if we can make sure we don’t have them, it helps us.”
A 10-0 run by Iowa State allowed the Cyclones to jump out to an early 12-5 lead before a Cam Carter 3-pointer got K-State back on track.
The Wildcats fought their way to a tie, 17-17, but an intentional foul called on a Desi Sills block out led to some pushing and shoving between David N’Guessan and Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes.
A double-technical foul was called on the two players and the Cyclones got to go to the line for two free throws and got the ball back. After hitting both free ones and scoring on the ensuing possession, a 3-pointer from Gabe Kalscheur capped off a 7-0 run that eventually became a 12-2 run, giving the Cyclones a 10-point lead with just under three minutes to play in the half.
Kalscheur and Holmes led the Cylcones in scoring when the two teams met in Ames earlier this year, combining for 42 points. On Saturday, the two ended the game with 16 points, 11 of which came from Kalscheur.
Aljaz Kunc led the Cyclones with 15 points.
Iowa State only scored two points in the final 3:18 of the first half, but the Wildcats only managed to get within eight, 31-23, by the end of the half.
The Wildcats shot 30% (7-of-23) from the field and hit just 2-of-10 shots from behind the 3-point line. The Cyclones, meanwhile, shot 10 percentage points better from the field while dominating in the paint, outscoring K-State by 10 points.
K-State will try to make it two straight wins on Tuesday when they host No. 9 Baylor. K-State beat the Bears 97-95 in overtime on Jan. 7 in Waco, Texas.
“I feel like when we stay together, when we’re locked in and we’re intentional about the things that we’re doing, we know we’re a pretty a good team,” Nowell said. “We just need to stay locked in.”
