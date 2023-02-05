Serena Sundell scored a career-high 27 points Sunday afternoon, but that wasn’t enough to overcome a turnover-prone team performance as Kansas State women’s basketball fell at Texas Tech 78-68.

Despite putting up one of their better shooting performances in conference play, the Wildcats (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) committed 18 turnovers while hitting 43% (19-of-44) of their shot attempts and 26-of-29 free-throw attempts. They were abysmal from 3-point range, going 4-of-20, their second-fewest number of made triples in a game this season.

