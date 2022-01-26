On a cold, blustery day on the south side of Wamego next to the Kansas River, entomologist Taro Eldredge looked for signs of an invasive species.
Eldredge is searching for and cataloguing evidence of the emerald ash borer, a type of beetle that slowly kills ash trees. Wamego city crews felled an infected tree earlier in the week for Eldredge to peel and study.
“We’re essentially girdling the tree (wrapping it in cellophane) in the spring, when the bark starts slipping because of nutrient transport picking up,” Eldredge said, “so the bark just kind of peels right off.”
Girdling the tree stresses it, which releases a scent the bugs are attracted to. Eldredge said with any luck, the girdle around the tree captures some insects. After being left girdled for a short time, the bark is stripped from the core lumber to reveal serpentine patterns in the wood. The snaking effect made by the emerald ash borer as it burrows just underneath the bark creates living spaces in the wood called galleries. At its largest, the emerald ash borer can grow to about 2 inches long and sports a metallic green finish on its shell.
Native to East Asia, researchers first discovered the insect in North America in 2002 in Detroit, Michigan. According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the emerald ash borer is responsible for killing or damaging 20 million trees in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Canada.
In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) published a final rule to remove federal quarantine regulations surrounding trees affected by the emerald ash borer. The state initially established quarantines on a county level in Kansas to limit the movement of ash trees, such as transporting firewood across counties, but officials said the quarantines were “largely ineffective” in preventing the spread of the pest.
The KDA lifted its quarantine on ash trees in March of last year. KDA director of communications Heather Lansdowne said the focus now is on educating communities about the harm emerald ash borers can cause.
“It’s a destructive pest,” Lansdowne said, “and sometimes it catches people off guard. With more people getting outside, more notice is being paid to the health of neighborhood trees.”
All ash trees in the state are susceptible to being infected by the emerald ash borer. Adult beetles lay their eggs on the bark, and when the eggs hatch, those larvae tunnel between the wood and the bark. This disrupts the movement of water and nutrients in the tree, and eventually kills it.
Eldredge said this beetle has a one-year lifespan, and Pottawatomie County is the “western front” for the emerald ash borer.
“We’ve been focusing on the western edge of their distribution,” Eldredge said, “sort of checking off the counties as they spread.”
Cathie Lavis, retired professor emeritus in the K-State horticulture department, said she wouldn’t be surprised if the emerald ash borer was already in Riley County. There are 12 reports of emerald ash borer damage in Jefferson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties, according to a distribution map on the KDA website. Lavis said she wants the community to be proactive in planting trees, and to see the value in maintaining them, to ensure future generations have trees to enjoy.
“(The emerald ash borer) doesn’t care where your ash tree is or how old, she’s going to take it down,” Lavis said. “The scary thing is they don’t care what kind of ash tree it is. She can devastate a community, and she’s done so.”
Eldredge said although the emerald ash borer can cover “quite a bit of distance” by flying, human activity is likely the reason for its spread. Transporting firewood is one of the biggest methods of travel for the emerald ash borer. National campaigns like Don’t Move Firewood promote buying and burning firewood locally, and not bringing it in from other areas.
Eldredge said trees can persist for a while once they are infected, but the typical timeframe once a person discovers their tree is infected is for it to take three to five years to die. He said the line of thinking regarding this particular invasive species has changed, from eradication to prevention.
“It’s better to not have a problem than to try to solve a problem after the fact,” Eldredge said, “so early detection, rapid response, that’s the gold standard.”
Eldredge has a few more trees to check on across the area in the coming weeks. He said a lot of insect collectors like the emerald ash borer for its green metallic appearance.
“People make earrings out of them,” Eldredge said. “All kinds of things.”
