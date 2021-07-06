Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt, 94, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. She was born on March 4, 1927, in Clements, Kansas, to John M. and Amelia Tschapel Reese. She attended local Elmdale schools and later moved with her family to Wichita where she graduated from Planeview High School in 1942. As a young woman, she worked at the drug store in Wichita before moving to Topeka where she worked for the phone company.
She was united in marriage to Harry E. Niedfeldt on September 13, 1963, by Rev. Irvin Stegner at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Wells Creek, near Belvue. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2000.
Mary was a farm wife for 25 years on their home north of Paxico. Her days were filled with raising chickens, milking cows, tending to bucket calves, making gardens, and putting up produce and cherries from trees on their place. She was especially fond of her barn cats. Mary was also an artist who enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting, and jewelry making. Nieces remember how presents from Aunt Mary always stood apart with a unique decoration or an especially pretty bow.
She was active in the church and was a member of the women’s Dorcas Circle. She was also a member of the Kaw Valley Social Club. Mary and Harry enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Louisiana to visit her sister Florence and her family. Upon retiring from the farm in 1988, they moved to Wamego. During this time, they traveled on numerous bus trips throughout the Great Plains, and from Niagara Falls to San Francisco. In her later years, Mary could be found watching ball games on television, whether they be professional or college level football, basketball, or baseball, it did not matter.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters Leah Reese and Florence Reese Raffray, and two brothers John M. Reese Jr. and Robert “Bob” John Reese.
She leaves behind one brother, Roy Reese of Topeka, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Wells Creek Immanuel Faith Community Church. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the Immanuel Faith Community Church or the Valley Vista nursing home, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
