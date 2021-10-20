Family guide to new movie releases By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ‘DUNE’Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material.What it’s about: The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel, this adaptation is only Part One of the adventures on Arrakis.The kid attractor factor: Teens and kids will be drawn to the serious sci-fi spectacle and mythologyGood lessons/bad lessons: If you are being set up to fail ... you will. Follow your dreams to find your destiny.Violence: Some war-like images of fighting, hand-to-hand combat with swords and knives, explosions, death, killing, etc.Language: NoneSex: Some nudity (not graphic) and references to sexuality.Drugs: None aside from the hallucinogenic qualities of spice.Parents’ advisory: Okay for teens and older kids but too violent for younger kids.‘THE FRENCH DISPATCH’Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language.What it’s about: This latest Wes Anderson effort follows a fictional American magazine set in a village in France.The kid attractor factor: Not much — this meticulously fussy mannered midcentury “comedy” appeals to certain adults only.Good lessons/bad lessons: Fund print mediaViolence: A sequence of action during a kidnapping, poison, a car chase.Language: Some swearingSex: Graphic nudity and references to sex.Drugs: Smoking and drinking, French styleParents’ advisory: This doesn’t appeal to kids, but it’s okay for teens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kid Teens Cinema Publishing Linguistics Attractor Drug Sci-fi Factor Parents Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGeary County Farm Bureau presents awards to families farming in area for more than 100 yearsBefore being lost to injury. T.J. Jones was the spark for Junction City's offenseGov. Laura Kelly appoints Keith Collett to fill Geary County District Court vacancyDebra Lynn (Darby) WoolardSpeed limits to change on roads near new high schoolLocal man wins Sunflower Showdown prize packStorytellers share spooky stories at HASFR’s 25th annual Fort Riley Ghost ToursLetter to the EditorCity commission, board of education candidates address voters at forumVictim in Sunday night shooting identified Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget 2x7.5 Great Plains Mfg work for Bulletin
