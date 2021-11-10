Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action.
What it’s about: An adaptation of the beloved children’s books by Norman Bridwell about the adventures of Emily Elizabeth and her big red dog Clifford, romping about New York City.
The kid attractor factor: This is aimed squarely at the kid demographic — there’s adventure, humor, fun, animals, a heartwarming message, etc.
Good lessons/bad lessons: It’s okay to be different and to stand out, the most unique people are the ones who change the world.
Violence: There are some action sequences as Clifford attempts to evade the police and a predatory genetics company CEO.
Language: No swearing, but there are some body humor jokes.
Sex: None
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: A very fun and sweet adventure movie for kids of all ages.
BELFAST
Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language.
What it’s about: Sir Kenneth Branagh’s memoir of growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late ‘60s, during The Troubles.
The kid attractor factor: This features a child protagonist but is a film aimed at adults, though some older kids and teens may appreciate it.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Family is most important, and never forget where you come from makes you who you are.
Violence: The conflicts of The Troubles are shown in all their violence – the bombings and molotov cocktails and looting, riots, etc. No extreme blood or gore.
Language: Some swearing
Sex: None
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: This childhood story is sweet and endearing but it deals with mature themes of violence, civil war, political and religious conflict, so it’s best for kids who can grapple with those ideas.
