On Sept. 13, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas has received Area Development’s Top 20 States for Doing Business recognition for 2021 – the first time in Kansas history the state has made the Top 20 list.
“Our state’s positive economic development momentum is undeniable, and the rest of the country is taking notice,” Kelly said. “This designation – in addition to our record-breaking economic success, our receipt of Area Development Magazine’s Gold Shovel Award, and being named as the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States – is further proof our efforts are paying off in a big way.
“My administration will continue rebuilding our economic development tools, fully funding our schools, investing in much-needed infrastructure projects, and expanding high speed internet access to build on the qualities that make Kansas the best state to live and to do business.”
Area Development conducts an annual survey of site consultants and location experts on specific location considerations that matter most in corporate decision-making. States are then ranked in 13 categories, including the overall cost of doing business, business incentive programs, workforce training programs and more.
After winning the coveted Gold Shovel award earlier this year, the Top 20 States for Doing Business accolade further validates Kansas as the best place to do business. Since 2019, Kansas has seen over $6 billion in new business dollars invested in the state, and over 28,000 jobs created.
As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to help businesses and communities grow in Kansas. Making it easy and worthwhile for businesses seeking to relocate to Kansas is a key focus for Commerce’s business recruitment teams.
“We have a new way of doing business in Kansas, and we’re getting results,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Kansas has set the standard for growth and recovery in the wake of COVID-19. We’ve applied our proven approach to attracting new businesses, and it’s led to one of the most successful capital investment streaks in the history of our state. This is what happens when an administration is serious about building a strong economy.”
To see the most recent business successes in Kansas, check out the Kansas Department of Commerce website.
