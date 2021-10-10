Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 462 calls for service, 159 issued citations and made 40 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, October 4 to Monday, October 11.
Monday
8:33 a.m. — Domestic battery at 1631 North Jefferson Street.
4:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
6:01 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at 1300 North Calhoun Street.
6:05 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at 1307 Parkside Drive.
6:47 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at 406 West Vine Street.
6:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
9:15 p.m. — Failure to secure load at the intersection of 8th and Franklin Street.
9:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
10:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at South Park.
Tuesday
12:05 a.m. — Domestic criminal damage to property and warrant arrest at 1621 North Jefferson Street, Apt. 2.
2:11 a.m. — DUI, speeding, suspended driver’s license, expired tags and no proof of insurance at 100 West 3rd Street.
2:37 a.m. — DUI and improper lane driving at the intersection of Hoover and Grant.
6:51 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 700 North Washington Street.
8:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 100 West 8th Street.
8:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 700 North Washington Street.
8:08 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 5th and Garfield Street.
4:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Harrier Drive an Wren Lane.
Wednesday
9:54 a.m. — Aggravated assault, battery, damage to property at 1601 Hickory Lane.
11:49 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Skyline Drive and South Jackson Street.
2:08 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 1028 West 10th Street.
7:48 p.m. — Racing on a highway/exhibition of speed, exceeding posted speed limit, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, no registration/illegal or expired tags at 700 Chicago Street.
8:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest and open container at 740 West 6th Street.
9:14 p.m. — Racing on highway/exhibition of speed, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, no registration/illegal or expired tags at the intersection of James Smothers Lane and West 11th Street.
9:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1511 West Ash Street.
11:45 p.m. — Cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license at 1808 North Washington Street.
Thursday
2:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 100 West 12th Street.
7:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 100 block of East 16th Street.
1:18 p.m. — Driving while suspended and warrant arrest in the 2500 block of Valley Drive.
2:00 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 126 Grant Avenue.
7:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1001 Seth Child Road.
7:28 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of McFarland Road.
Friday
8:26 a.m. — No proof of insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1700 North Washington Street.
9:03 a.m. — Battery on law enforcement and interference with law enforcement at 700 Wildcat Lane.
10:41 a.m. — Injury accident at 1825 Golden Belt Boulevard.
12:48 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1035 West 6th Street.
2:48 p.m. — Theft at 521 East Chestnut Street
3:27 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance at 364 Grant Avenue Lot 13B.
3:36 p.m. —
3:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 18th Street.
3:45 p.m. — Non-injury accident.
3:49 p.m. — Theft at 521 East Chestnut Street.
6:33 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 434 West 18th Street.
9:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 911 North Jefferson.
8:24 p.m. — DUI and endangering a child at 200 West 10th Street.
10:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 16th and Washington Street.
9:33 p.m. — Aggravated assault and kidnapping at 9 Fuller Circle.
Saturday
1:21 a.m. — DUI at 300 North Washington Street.
5:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 2 Lincoln Circle.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 280 incidents, resulting in 73 cases, 42 citations and 10 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, October 11.
Monday
3:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile-marker 160 for a vehicle accident.
4:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Korissa Thomas at Skiddy Road West for failure to appear.
7:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ron Duncan on K-18 Bypass westbound at mile-marker 178 for DUI and open container.
Tuesday
1:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested Indya Vereen at 801 North Washington Street for failure to appear.
Thursday
1:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested Katherine Grumbles at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Riley Deeter at 219 Custer Avenue for failure to appear.
6:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Eleanor Billis at K-57 at mile-marker 5 for driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, transporting an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane.
8:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Wasylk for child endangerment and interference with law enforcement.
11:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandon Cunningham at 826 North Franklin Street for theft.
Friday
9:32 a.m. — Deputies arrested Benjamin Butler at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
11:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Everado Osario-Aguilera in the 600 block of South Jefferson Street for driving while suspended, expired registration and a defective tail lamp.
Saturday
11:00 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile-marker 148 for a single vehicle accident.
Sunday
2:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile-marker 290 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, October 4, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 95 calls for service and had 33 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
Monday
8:33 a.m. — Roseanna M. Moreland; domestic battery.
4:24 p.m. — Korissa L. Thomas; failure to appear.
7:41 p.m. — Ron J.S. Duncan; DUI of a drug or combination of drugs, transporting an open container.
Tuesday
12:15 a.m. — Travoris D. Steele; unlawful damage to property, failure to appear, unlawful damage to property.
2:23 a.m. — Antoine R. Graham; DUI, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, no registration, illegal or expired tags and exceeding the posted speed limit.
3:02 a.m. — Vincent E. Shelton; DUI and improper driving on a laned road.
6:51 a.m. — Loretta Mathes; failure to appear.
8:10 a.m. — Tamaris A. Loving; failure to appear, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
1:58 p.m. — Indya S. C. Vereen; failure to appear.
Wednesday
7:00 a.m. — Leann Blanco; use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
11:28 a.m. — Tyler J. Frost; use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulants.
3:19 p.m. — Javier D. Johnson; failure to apepar.
7:48 p.m. — Orlando Ortega-Perdomo; no registration, illegal or expired tags, no proof of insurance, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, exceeding posted speed limits and racing on highways/exhibition of speed.
9:28 p.m. — Breianna K. Richardson; failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
8:39 p.m. — Neftali DeJesus-Gonzalez; probation violation.
9:14 p.m. — Andre Randle; no registration, illegal or expired tags, no proof of insurance, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, racing on highways/exhibition of speed.
11:43 p.m. — Travis R. Killion; cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
Thursday
2:43 a.m. — Dillion C. Guiton; failure to appear.
8:37 a.m. -Jasmine J. Parmely; failure to appear.
1:55 p.m. — Katherine M. Grumbles; failure to appear.
3:16 p.m. — Gregory R. McCoy; failure to appear, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license and warrant arrest.
5:00 p.m. — Riley Deeter; outside warrant.
6:05 p.m. — Eleanor K. Fisher; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
7:48 p.m. — Titiannia D.T. Parker; failure to appear.
8:27 p.m. — Scott D. Habluetzel; failure to appear.
8:53 p.m. — Michael R. Wasylk; aggravated endangering a child, reckless situation to a child under 18 and interference with law enforcement.
