Celester McKinney
Celester McKinney, left, and his cousin, Brian Betts, at an October hearing seeking a new trial. An angry Betts testified during that hearing that he was being punished when it was actually law enforcement who was lying about the case. “I’ve been chained up and locked up behind this,” he said. “Nothing happens to them.”

 Peggy Lowe • KCUR 89.3

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years learned Friday that he will be released on parole in four months.

Although Brian Betts and his attorneys weren’t able to get a new trial to clear his name, his family was ecstatic about the news of his release. Violet Martin, Betts’ sister, said he called at midday to give her and their mother, Ellen Betts, the news. They screamed and thanked God, she said.