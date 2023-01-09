TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s four-year inquiry into alleged child sexual abuse in four Catholic dioceses and a breakaway Catholic sect in the state resulted in referral of 30 cases to county prosecutors targeting 14 members of the clergy, state officials said Friday.

An executive summary of the KBI report said no prosecutor had charged any priests named in KBI affidavits with sexual crimes. It’s unlikely the cases would result in charges against alleged abusers because Kansas eliminated the statute of limitations on certain sex crimes in 2013, but didn’t make the statute retroactive.