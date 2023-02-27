Kansas House votes to legalize fentanyl test strips because the drug is ‘killing people’

Rep. Stephen Owens speaks on the House floor Thursday.

 Blaise Mesa • Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers are again trying to legalize fentanyl test strips to keep people alive amid a pandemic of soaring overdoses.

“We aren’t used to dealing with pills being made that are killing people at this level. So the danger of this has really caught the nation by surprise,” said state Rep. Eric Smith, a Burlington Republican. “We need to deal with it in Kansas.”