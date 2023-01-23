Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Jared Darren Pakeman, 32, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrested in the 900 block of Cleary Ave.
Realyn Kabidor Pakeman, 31, for domestic battery. Arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave.
Kyrin Dashaun Anthony Pettitt, 25, for warrant arrest at 1810 Caroline Ave.
Marcus Duane Nicholson, 45, for warrant arrest in the 900 block of W. Ash St.
TUESDAY
Damian Godoy-Aguirre, 35, for warrant arrest at the intersection of Jefferson St. and Sixth St.
Roger Lee Smith III, 38, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Amarion Kavell Mays, 19, for DUI and open container. Arrested at 200 S. Washington.
WEDNESDAY
Mathew Arthur Harley, 49, for DUI, improper turn, driving without a valid license, transporting an open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 800 E. Chestnut St.
Alexandria Nichole Eisenhauer, 24, for DUI, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 200 W. 16th St.
THURSDAY
Asia Chantrel Channel-Foster, 30, for suspended driver’s license, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 800 E. Chestnut St.
FRIDAY
Nathaniel Morris Jr., 64, for warrant arrest at 906 W. 11th St.
Athena Shea Buck, 20, for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant arrest. Arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive.
Damani Jospeh Bisio, 26, for aggravated endangering a child, domestic battery, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property. Arrested in the 2300 block of Manns Ranch Road.
Daijah Renee Gerald, 21, for warrant arrest at 1517 W. Ash St.
Stephanie Michelle Zavala, 27, for burglary and criminal damage to property. Arrested at 1645 North Park Drive.
Juvenile, for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Arrested at 300 Commanche Court.
Quamir Naizar Davis, 18, for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Arrested at 300 Commanche Court.
SATURDAY
Robert Johnson Jr., 57, for domestic battery. Arrested at 6 Riley Manor Circle.
Alicia Maria Whitt, 36, for warrant arrest in the 600 block of W. Sixth St.
Justin Frank Kennedy, 22, for criminal trespass and possession of firearm while under the influence. Arrested in the 800 block of W. 11th St.
SUNDAY
Toriano Adaryll Julius, 48, for domestic battery. Arrested at 900 Westridge Drive.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 23 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 65 total calls for service and transportation.
