Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Robert Michael Searles Jr., 24, for theft, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant arrest at 821 E. Chestnut St.
TUESDAY
Sergio Mata-Gonzalez, 28, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested in the 400 block of Golden Belt Boulevard.
Brandon Kamar Cannon, 21, for warrant arrest at 1810 Caroline Ave. building D.
Brandale Christopher Williams Jr., 30, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Charles Joseph Melendez, 41, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Dayha Amme Ervin, 21, for warrant arrest in the 1400 block of N. Calhoun St.
WEDNESDAY
Jessica Bell, 32, for warrant arrest at 1116 Grant Ave.
Cody Allen Jr., 22, for warrant arrest at 409 W. 14th St.
Ishmail Thomas, 25, for warrant arrest at 1000 W. Eighth St.
Clinique Godfrey, 34, for assault, aggravated battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 212 E. 1st Apt. 6.
Santaja Nichelle Logan, 23, for warrant arrest at 212 E. First St. Apt. 6.
Brittany Ann Rozas, 28, for suspended driver’s license and defective headlamps. Arrested at 400 E. Eighth St.
THURSDAY
Tavon Jamerique Goodman, 24, for DUI, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 200 E. 14th St.
Shawn Lukus Lawrence, 28, for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, deprivation of property, and intimidation of a victim. Arrested at 229 E. 14th St.
FRIDAY
Bradford Morland Naruo, 36, for warrant arrest at 1116 Grant Ave.
Thomas Albert Carter, 63, for driving without a valid license, improper turn, and violation of restrictions. Arrested at 1032 W. Fifth St.
Wyatt Oke Peterson, 34, for violation of protection order. Arrested at 1200 Pershing Drive.
Trakaija Steele, 24, for unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 100 W. 17th St.
Jordan Guy Prather, 24, for warrant arrest at 100 W. 17th St.
Nathaniel Morris Jr., 64, for failure to yield, defective headlamps, improper stop, maximum speed, flee and elude, vehicle liabilty insurance, and driving while suspended. Arrested at 1200 N. Madision.
SATURDAY
Sonjia Jeanette Brenn-Rideway, 26, for warrant arrest at 826 N. Franklin St.
SUNDAY
Antonia Monique Lang, 20, for domestic battery and endangering a child. Arrested at 1300 Parkside Drive.
Geary County Sherrif’s
MONDAY
Charles J. Melendez, for failure to appear. Arrested at the 1300 block of N. Jackson.
TUESDAY
Brandale C. Williams, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Zachariah M. Behling, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
WEDNESDAY
Amber A. Colon, for bond violation. Arrested at 138 E. Eighth St.
THURSDAY
Crystal McPheron, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Arrested at 700 N. Clay St.
Abdullah F. Alshuyokh, for distributing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Arrested at mile marker 296 Interstate 70.
Christopher Gant, for driving while suspended and defective headlamp. Arrested at mile marker 177 K-18.
Dachaun Dogan, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Ave.
FRIDAY
Andre M. King, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Jordan G. Prather, for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Arrested at 127 W. 17th St. Apt. 2.
Rebecca V. Remengesau, for DUI and failure to maintain in a lane. Arrested in the 2100 block of Elmdale Ave.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Jan. 2 through Monday, Jan. 9 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 34 total calls for service and transportation.
