Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Juvenile, for warrant arrest at 820 N. Monroe.
Wyatt Oke Peterson, 34, for violation of protection order and unlawful acts with a computer. Arrested at 210 E. Ninth St.
Christian Roe Stoddard, 22, for warrant arrest at 100 S. Eisenhower Drive.
Vanessa Sue Nixon, 35, for domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery. Arrested at 418 W. Eighth St.
TUESDAY
Juvenile, for aggravated assault. Arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Robert Earl Warner, 65, for criminal trespass. Arrested at 1808 N. Washington St.
WEDNESDAY
Lataija Scott, 27, for warrant arrest at 620 W. 12th St.
Shawn Lukus Lawrence, 28, for violating a protection order. Arrested at 200 E. 14th St.
Marcus Lamar Grant, 39, for driving while suspended. Arrested at the intersection of Stone Ridge and Eighth St.
THURSDAY
Erik Lamar Wyatt, 38, for warrant arrest at 2610 Strauss Blvd.
Alyzah Marie Elilai Benitez, 22, for distribution of a controlled substance. Arrested at 1517 W. Ash St.
Thomas Christopher Koci, 31, for DUI, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license in possession, inattentive driving, and improper backing. Arrested in the 600 block of Golden Belt Blvd.
Joseph Steven Eustice, 29, for warrant arrest in the 1800 block of North Park Drive.
FRIDAY
Alyssa Michelle Bailey, 26, for theft, damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer, and warrant arrest at 129 E. Sixth St.
James Donald Scott, 56, for warrant arrest at 826 N. Franklin St.
Wanda S. Nowichi, 63, for a dangerous animal at large. Arrested at 1009 Highland Drive.
Jesse James Coan, 32, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Timothy Earl Smith, 25, for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer. Arrest at 1600 N. Washington St.
Macayla East, 20, for warrant arrest at 100 W. Eighth St.
Lopati Eneru Spitzenburg, 22, for criminal threat, interference with a law enforcement officer, and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No address is listed for arrest.
SATURDAY
Tessence Money Richards Foster, 21, for abuse of a child, endangering a child, and interference with a law enforcement officer.
SUNDAY
Andrew Bryton McLaren, 37, for child abuse. Arrested at 1314 Johnson Drive.
David Lee Vanderwege, 42, for criminal threat. Arrested at 1812 N. Madison St.
Adrian Daniel Veloz, 31, for domestic damage to property and assault. Arrested at 809 W. 10th St.
Dalton Lee Matlock, 21, for warrant arrest at 419 W. Sixth St.
Geary County Sherrif’s
TUESDAY
Ashleigh Vershage, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 700 W. 12th St.
Richard Leistner, for two counts of probation violation. Arrested at 801 N. Washington St.
FRIDAY
Marco A. Michael-Morales, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
SATURDAY
Jesus Cantu Jr., for DUI, driving while suspended, and speeding. No address is listed for arrest.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 23 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 63 total calls for service and transportation.
