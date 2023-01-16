Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Ruby Angerlena Riggins, 24, for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. Arrested in the 100 block of W. Third St.
Kevin Luis Crespo Cajigas, 28, for warrant arrest at W. Elm St./S. Madison St.
Edwin Alfred Evans, 63, for warrant arrest at 114 W. 16th St. Apt. No. 2.
Brayan Emil Barreda, 24, for DUI, exceeding the posted speed limit, and improper driving on a laned road. Arrested at 1000 W. Sixth St.
TUESDAY
David Carnahan, 43, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Michael Sullivan, 47, for possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and warrant arrest. Arrested at the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.
Melvin Lee Kane Jr., 41, for warrant arrest at 126 E. 14th St.
Henry A. Bartosik, 63, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. Arrested at 3210 S. U.S. 77 Highway.
THURSDAY
Brian Markel Griffith, 22, for failure to appear. Arrested at 210 E. Ninth St.
Crystal Dawn McPheron, 40, for making false information. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Jeanine Renne Holloway, 40, for failure to appear. Arrested at the 800 block of Grant Ave.
FRIDAY
Nicholas Edward McHenry, 34, for criminal damage to property, criminal deprivation of property, and unlawful restraint. Arrested at 1902 N. Madison St.
James Edward Dunlap, 40, for domestic battery, criminal threat, and intimidation of a witness/victim. Arrested at 123 N. Jackson St. Apt. A.
Timothy Loy Lovell, 22, for DUI and speeding. Arrested at 900 N. Washington St.
Christopher Lee Harold, 54, for DUI, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, no signal, and improper turn. Arrested at the intersection of McFarland Road and Miller Drive.
SATURDAY
Rudis Rojas-Vazquez, 27, for warrant arrest at the intersection of Stone Ridge Drive and Eighth St.
Caileb Joshua Smith, 22, for domestic battery and damage to property. Arrested at 1337 Parkside Drive.
Bruce Axtell Teel, 34, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
SUNDAY
Brandon Douglas Geer, 20, for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal restraint. Arrested at 311 E. Ash St.
Shanice Lennae Perry, 27, for interference with a law enforcement officer and theft. Arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St.
Melinda Nichole LeBlanc, 38, for domestic battery. Arrested at 500 W. 13th St.
Geary County Sheriff’s
MONDAY
Jacob H. Welsh, for a fugitive from justice. Arrested at Easy Jacks Road.
Alex A. Day, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Ave.
TUESDAY
Melissa D. Gilliland, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Arrested in the 200 block of E. Fourth St.
Osiel Garcia-Samaniego, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Arrested in the 5000 block of the K-57 highway.
Aboubacar Sidik Soumahoro, for distributing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and no drug tax stamp. Arrested in the 5000 block of the K-57 highway.
FRIDAY
Dylan Massey, for theft. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Michael Salada, for failure to appear. Arrested at 801 N. Washington St.
SATURDAY
Donald R. Smith, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Ave.
Tammy Lynn Steele, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
SUNDAY
J’Vone Pittman, for failure to appear. Arrested at mile marker 144 US Highway 77.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 16 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 28 total calls for service and transportation.
