Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Juvenile, for possession of marijuana. Arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Melvin Sanford II, 34, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and warrant arrest. Arrested at 839 W 8th St.
Quaveon Gilmore, 18, for unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 2903 Elm Creek Drive.
Ronnie Leslie Newman Jr, 51, for possession of stolen property. Arrested at 839 W 8th St.
Angela Lea Dobbs, 50, for a dangerous animal. Arrested at 1008 Meadowbrook Lane.
Terreco Rashawn Ramage, 22, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Shawkaun Hykeim Graves, 23, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Gary Lee Papke, 49, for criminal threat. Arrested at 364 Grant Avenue.
TUESDAY
Mollie Pearline Williams, 29, for warrant arrest at 1220 W 19th St.
Christina Crystal Dean, 38, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Troy William Parmely Jr, 35, for theft, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at the intersection of 5th St and Franklin St.
WEDNESDAY
Juvenile, for theft, identity theft, and unlawful use of card. Arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Quenton Dakota Harvey, 24, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Danine Lynne Stonerock, 40, for warrant arrest at Webster and 8th St.
THURSDAY
Christopher Anthony Pearson, 55, for operating a vehicle without a valid license, no registration, and no proof of insurance. Arrested at the 700 block of S Eisenhower Drive.
Javin Heath Welsh, 18, for speeding, expired tags, obstructed view, minor in possession of tobacco, DUI, and an open container. Arrested at 1000 block W 11th St.
Tyrel Phillip Denico, 40, for making a false writing. Arrested at 210 E 9th St.
Thurman Helaire Young Jr, 67, for interference with a law enforcement officer and interference with parental custody. Arrested at 900 block Mulberry St.
Juvenile, for aggravated assault. Arrested at the 2200 block of Thompson Drive
FRIDAY
Lisa Marie Grimm, 41, for warrant arrest at 2524 Commonwealth Drive Lot No. 22.
SATURDAY
Julie Clarice Gutierrez, 39, for parking disabales vehicle and DUI. Arrested at the intersection of Rucker Road and US 77 Highway.
Dorthy Dominique Davis, 44, for warrant arrest at 624 S Washington St.
Aiden Shane Keener, 18, for defective tag lamp, distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, interference with law enforcement officer. Arrested at 1000 N Washington.
Azucena C. Jiminez, 18, for criminal use of weapons, distributing marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1000 N Washington.
Christina D. Raphael, 24, for defective tag light, possession of marijauan and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1508 S US 77.
Jeremiah Jamar Bisio, 21, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1508 S US 77.
Itiyana Nicole Horne, 27, for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, violating red traffic control, and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 200 W 18th St.
Geary County Sherrif’s
MONDAY
Gregory Gaskins, for failure to appear, battery on a law enforcement officer, and obstruction. Arrested at mile marker 156 US 77.
Gregory Gaskins, for criminal threat, battery, assault, interference with a law enforcement officer, and criminal deprivation of property. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Jessie D. Kopietz, for failure to appear. Arrested at the 700 block of W 13th St.
Neftali De Jesus Gonzalez, for DUI, improper driving on a laned roadway, and failure to signal. Arrested at mile marker 301 Interstate 70.
WEDNESDAY
Mark V. Richard, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
THURSDAY
Fallon R. Luthi, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Christopher S. Beard, for DUI and improper driving on laned roadway. Arrested at mile marker 149, US 77.
FRIDAY
Megan J. Lappe. for DUI and improper driving on laned roadway. Arrested at mile marker 300 Interstate 70.
SATURDAY
Alo T. Alapati, for possession of marijauan and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at mile marker 308 Interstate 70.
MONDAY
Toriana Stevenson, for failure to appear. No address listed for arrest.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday Nov. 28 through Monday Dec. 5 Junction City Fire Department responded to 24 total calls for service and transports.
