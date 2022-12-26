Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
William Tyler Benner, 21, for driving while suspended. Arrested at the 100 block of N. Washington St.
TUESDAY
Sabine Morgan, 55, for warrant arrest at 100 W. 12th St.
Faith Robinson, 60, for warrant arrest at 500 W. 11th St.
Soloman Edwards, 47, for warrant arrest at 100 W. Third St.
Shane Ringle, 35, for warrant arrest at 1127 S. Washington St.
Trevor Lee Joseph, 30, for unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 200 E. 13th St.
Donovan Jmoure Franklin, 25, for a warrant arrest. No address is listed.
WEDNESDAY
Zackary McMurray, 26, for warrant arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at mile marker 298 interstate 70.
Jeffrey Zook, 31, for warrant arrest at 500 W. 14th St.
Walter Andrew Wadfoord, 24, for a suspended license, speeding, expired tags, and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 1508 S. US 77.
Shelby Lynne Tracy, 24, for pedestrian under influence of alcohol/drugs. Arrested at 800 W. Sixth St.
Dessa Laray Cline, 22, for aggravated assault. Arrested at 829 Cleary Ave.
THURSDAY
Victoria Leane Patterson, 30, for aggravated child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 743 W. First St.
Robert Earl Warner Jr., 65, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 743 W. First St.
Jerry Lee Wells II, 40, for aggravated child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and warrant arrest. Arrested at 743 W. First St.
Frank Jay Cooper, 50, for violation of a protective order. Arrested at 504 W. 13th St.
FRIDAY
Michael Lee Redman, 45, for warrant arrest at 251 N. Tenth St.
Cody Daniel Richards, 32, for warrant arrest at 1810 Caroline Ave. Building O.
Jordan Michael Talton, 29, for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and no registration. Arrested at 203 S. Washington St.
Asia Chantrel Channel, 30, for domestic battery. Arrested at 1133 S. Washington St.
SATURDAY
Janyah Tyson, 18, for domestic damage to property. Arrested at 1602 Patriot Drive.
SUNDAY
Trevor Alexander Berry, 40, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal threat, and damage to property. Arrested at 120 N. East Street.
Denise Rae Wiltse, 50, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 120 N. East St.
Geary County Sherrif’s
MONDAY
Larry J. Paul, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Zane D. Tilcock, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
TUESDAY
Rashawn M. Washington, for probation violation. Arrested at 138 E. Eighth St.
Aric M. Thompson, for interference with law enforcement and speeding. Arrested at 1017 N. Jefferson St.
WEDNESDAY
Jhaiden Blue-Umfleet, for failure to appear. Arrested at 1400 N. Washington St.
THURSDAY
Jessica Anderson, for failure to appear and driving while suspended. Arrested at mile marker 301 interstate 70.
FRIDAY
Erika Negrete-Lara, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Ave.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Dec. 26 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 16 total calls for service and transportation.
