Richard Lowery, 25, for warrant arrest at 826 N. Franklin St.
Seivily Jones, 29, for DUI, speeding, and interference. Arrested at 1300 W. 18th St.
Ameer Suliaman Gilyard, 41, for DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, failure to yield at stop sign, failure to yield right of way at an uncontrolled intersection, and interference. Arrested at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive.
TUESDAY
Cinderella Cindy Jackson, 39, for disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 331 W. 14th St.
Michael Robles Pinero, 32, for trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. Arrested at 820 N. Monroe.
WEDNESDAY
Kristian Starks, 28, for warrant arrest at 801 N. Washington St.
Ruby Riggins, 24, for criminal deprivation of property. Arrested at 401 N. Washington St.
THURSDAY
Stefan Allen Dixon, 32, for warrant arrest at 826 N. Franklin St.
Katie Elizabeth King, 26, for theft-shoplifting. Arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St.
Sean Talon Wheatley, 24, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Geary County Sherrif’s
TUESDAY
Cinderella Jackson, for parole violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Danny Madrigal, for DUI, driving while suspended, and improper driving on a laned roadway. Arrested at mile marker 150 US 77.
WEDNESDAY
Jose L. Ramirez, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
THURSDAY
Sean A. Dixon, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Brandon Phillips, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
FRIDAY
Justin Ortego, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Arrested in the 500 block of E. Eighth St.
SATURDAY
Kambria Stewart, for DUI and speeding. Arrested in the 400 block of Grant Ave.
Jalin Martin, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Arrested at mile marker 310 Interstate 70.
Raymond Carter, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at mile marker 310 Interstate 70.
SUNDAY
Ernesto Rodriguez-Rodarte, for DUI and improper drivin on a laned road. Arrested at mile marker 296 Interstate 70.
Jason Vosler, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Arrested at the 4700 block of W. Rolling Hills.
Philip G. Locklear, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 2 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 42 total calls for service and transportation
