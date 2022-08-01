Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 272 calls for service, issued 34 citations and made 26 arrests from Monday, July 25 to Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m..
Monday
10:47 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
12:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
4:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
4:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 501 Southeast 8th Avenue.
6:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 400 West 18th Street.
8:03 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 139 West 18th Street.
Tuesday
3:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 300 block of West 6th Street.
5:30 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of East 8th Street and Perry Street.
5:41 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 900 North Washington Street.
8:11 p.m. — Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 503 West 1st Street.
9:19 p.m. — Criminal threat, assault and assault on law enforcement at 938 East 4th Street, No. 17.
9:19 p.m. — Battery at 938 East 4th Street No. 17.
9:25 p.m. — Domestic battery and assault at 1310 Overbrooke Drive.
Wednesday
9:04 a.m. — Battery, battery on law enforcement and assault on law enforcement at 717 West 5th Street.
1:47 p.m. — Minor in possession of tobacco at 1013 West 8th Street.
4:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
4:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest for child endangerment at 920 East 4th Street Lot 9.
10:04 p.m. — Abuse of a child at 600 West Pine.
10:01 p.m. — Domestic battery at 900 North Clay.
Thursday
1:11 a.m. — Domestic battery ata 1400 Hale Drive.
4:35 a.m. — Curfew violation at 300 West 18th Street.
1:00 p.m. — Theft at 521 East Chestnut Street.
4:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of West 4th Street and North Jefferson.
9:58 p.m. — Burglary at 210 East 9th Street.
Friday
12:42 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
4:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, July 25 through Sunday, July 31, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 16 calls for service and had 32 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 239 incidents, resulting in 49 cases, 16 citations and 16 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Monday
1:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile-marker 301 for a non-injury accident.
2:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Staci L. Clanton at 826 North Franklin Street for Failure to Appear.
Wednesday
10:41 a.m. — Deputies arrested Frank L. Hostetler at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua L. Davis at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
8:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy T. Tyson Sr. at 623 West 12th Street for domestic battery.
10:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Thomas J. Stawski at 120 Rimrock Drive for failure to appear.
Thursday
12:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested Curtis J. Colley at 138 East 8th Street for marijuana possession with the intent to distribute.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Blake D. Morgan at 138 East 8th Street for failure to appear.
8:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles W. Matthews at 826 North Franklin Street for a bond violation.
11:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Nakya K. Mapes at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Friday
4:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Amanda S. Wunder at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
10:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Tilcock in the 1200 block of Perry Street for failure to appear.
12:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bronson Cameron at 100 East 13th Street for a possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at failure to appear.
12:45 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Britney Hileman at 100 East 13th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration violation and no vehicle insurance.
7:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ryan Huninghake at US-77 at mile-marker 161 for a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
1:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nakya Mapes for aggravated battery on a corrections officer and battery on a corrections officer.
2:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nathan A. Wilkinson in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, transport of an open container and a improper turn.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
10:47 a.m. — Staci L. Clanton; failure to appear.
12:45 p.m. — Teteyana L. Williams; failure to appear.
4:49 p.m. — Devin L.M. Musick; failure to appear.
6:53 p.m. — Angel A. Pagan; failure to appear.
8:03 p.m. — Michael H. Hall; domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
Wednesday
9:04 a.m. — Alan J. Hakala; battery, battery against law enforcement, assault of law enforcement.
10:51 a.m. — Frank L. Hostetler; failure to appear.
2:05 p.m. — Zachary M. Smith; arrested by law enforcement and probable cause of warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
3:40 p.m. — Joshua L. Davis; failure to appear.
4:23 p.m. — Coryanna K.L. Patterson; endangering a child.
8:40 p.m. — Timothy T. Tyson Sr.; domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or person in a dating relationship.
10:01 p.m. — Kiersten J. Dodge; domestic battery.
10:04 p.m. — John L. Diehl; abuse of a child.
10:50 p.m. — Thomas J. Stawski; failure to appear.
Thursday
1:11 a.m. — Frankie N. Page; domestic battery.
10:50 a.m. — Shannon N. Vega; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possession with the intentto use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
12:15 p.m. — Curtis J. Colley; arrest by law enforcement and warrant arrest.
1:00 p.m. — Ramsey P. Forbes; theft.
2:20 p.m. — Blake D. Morgan; failure to appear.
11:46 p.m. — Nakya K. Mapes;failure to appear.
Friday
4:00 a.m. — Amanda S. Wunder; failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.