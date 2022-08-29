Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 458 calls for service, issued 109 citations and made 35 arrests from Monday, Aug. 22 to Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 a.m..
Monday
7:12 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1717 Westwood Boulevard.
8:59 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Rucker Road and US-77.
12:31 p.m. — Disorderly conduct at 300 West 9th Street.
3:49 p.m. — Battery at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
5:17 p.m. — Battery at 820 North Monroe Street.
7:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 400 West 9th Street.
8:32 p.m. — Domestic battery and resisting arrest at 1810 Caroline Avenue 1202
Tuesday
8:47 a.m. — Theft at 110 East Flinthills Boulevard.
11:36 a.m. — Trespassing at 521 East Chestnut Street.
12:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at US-77 and I-70.
1:40 p.m. — Possession of marijuana at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
3:37 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 700 North Jefferson Street.
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Ray Way and Blue Jay Way.
10:41 a.m. — Violation of a protection order at 506 West 11th Street.
11:32 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 1st and Lincoln Circle.
2:30 p.m. — Theft at 2101 Noth Jackson Street.
1:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
2:23 p.m. — Disorderly conduct at 700 Wildcat Lane.
3:22 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of 7th and Jackson Street.
Thursday
1:14 p.m. — Minor in possession of cigarettes or tobacco at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
2:50 p.m. — Theft of a motor vehicle at 300 West 9th Street.
3:01 p.m. — Theft of a motor vehicle at 300 West 9th Street.
3:54 p.m. — Aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal deprivation of property and criminal damage to property at 2 Riley Manor Circle.
7:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 block of East 6th Street.
11:58 p.m. — Failure to appear at the intersection of Lacy Drive and US-77.
Friday
1:02 a.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
1:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
5:36 a.m. — Domestic battery at 206 West 13th Street.
2:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
5:08 p.m. — Theft at 29 Riley Manor Circle.
9:26 p.m. — DUI, no valid drivers license and driving without lights when required at the intersection of 11th and Jefferson Street.
10:09 p.m. — Battery at 3210 South US-77 Highway.
Saturday
12:17 a.m. — Domestic battery at 1706 Patriot Drive.
1:26 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 300 East Chestnut Street.
2:04 a.m. — DUI, improper driving on a laned road and defected tag lamp at 300 South Eisenhower Drive.
3:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 700 East Chestnut Street.
3:52 a.m. — DUI, improper turn, no valid drivers license and transporting an open container at the intersection of 18th and Jefferson Street.
1:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 320 West 10th Street.
1:45 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th and Franklin Street.
1:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 200 West 9th Street.
7:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 800 West 6th Street.
11:20 p.m. — DUI at 500 West 6th Street.
11:25 p.m. — DUI and exceeding posted speed limit at 900 West 6th Street.
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — DUI at 400 West 6th Street.
3:31 a.m.- DUI and improper driving on a laned road at 1000 East 6th Street.
4:35 a.m. — Domestic battery, unlawful restraint and unlawful damage to property at 709 East 9th Street, Lot #5.
11:17 a.m. — Unlawful shooting within city limits at the intersection of Eagles Court and Independence Avenue.
2:52 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 521 East Chestnut Street.
2:52 p.m. — Battery at 521 East Chestnut Street.
4:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 836 South Washington Street.
4:41 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of West 1st Street.
10:10 p.m. — Domestic battery and criminal restraint at 1124 Eisenhower Drive.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 29, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 18 calls for service and had 26 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 295 incidents, resulting in 75 cases, 29 citations and 26 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Monday
9:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Alvin J. Mason at 826 Franklin Stree for failure to appear.
10:16 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie L. Bailey Jr. at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested D’Quane T. Phillips at 826 North Franlin Street for failure to appear.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trey L. Campbell in the 100 block of East Flint Hills for failure to appear.
Tuesday
10:00 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle accident in the 7000 block of Old Highway 77.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Darrin Anderson at 826 North Franklin Street for probation violations.
3:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Darrell Smith at 800 North Jefferson Street for criminal possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
9:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stephen Crenshaw in the 200 block of West 9th Street for driving while suspended and driving with a defective tail lamp.
9:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Monica A. Abrego in the 200 block of West 9th Street for failure to appear.
Wednesday
1:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Derrick C. Brown on K-177 at mile-marker 94 for driving under the influence and improper stopping or parking on the highway.
2:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested James T. Carwell III for failure to appear.
3:50 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Demetria A. Scott in the 400 block of West 10th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
3:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bruce G. Roberts at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Friday
1:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested James F. Howard at 1600 North Jefferson Street for driving while suspended, unlawful registration, no proof of vehicle insurance and DUI.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Korina Lafitte at 327 West 11th Street for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested Glenn S. Benson at 300 West 11th Street for failure ot appear.
8:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick A. Maness at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
8:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie Kopietz at 327 West 11th Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia , felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
8:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Alyssa Bailey at 327 West 11th Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and criminal caryy of a weapon.
Saturday
12:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew Burdine in the 100 block of West Flint Hills for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance.
7:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carl E. Boyer at 410 East Flint Hill Boulevard for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property.
6:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile-marker 149 for a single vehicle injury accident.
9:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Larry Ariaz in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street for driving while suspended and failure to use a turn signal.
Sunday
2:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lorenzo Rodriguez at 130 West 7th Street for interference with law enforcement.
2:13 a.m. — Deputies arrested Diego Rodriguez at 130 West 7th Street for interference with law enforcement and open container on a public roadway/alleyway.
Monday
12:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested Neassa Thomas in the 1100 block of Boller Road for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:23 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jake E. Fechner for failure to appear, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, expired registration and stopping or parking on a roadway.
