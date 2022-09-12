Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 523 calls for service, issued 82 citations and made 34 arrests from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 a.m..
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 1411 West 18th Street.
8:09 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 1421 West 9th Street.
8:41 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 1401 West 17th Street.
9:56 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 1417 West 18th Street.
10:27 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 1422 West 18th Street.
12:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 508 South Franklin Street.
11:27 a.m. — Lapsed vehicle burglary at 605 West 11th Street.
2:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1000 South Garfield Street.
8:32 p.m. — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility at 700 West 14th Street.
8:32 p.m. — Driving withoutlights when required, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1820 Custer Road.
Wednesday
1:29 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
9:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1736 North Washington Street.
3:58 p.m. — Driving while suspended, defective tail lamp, no signal, no proof of insurance, interference with law enforcement and flee and elude in the 800 block of North Clay Street.
Thursday
4:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1600 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:28 p.m. — Possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, distribution of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and unlawful drug proceeds at 210 East 9th Street.
10:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
Friday
9:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 2100 Deer Trail.
11:26 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of US-77 and I-70.
12:40 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2335 Wildcat Lane.
8:18 p.m. — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, driving without headlights when needed and failure to wear a seatbelt at the intersection of West 7th Street and North Adams Street.
Saturday
5:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 Nroth East Street.
8:02 p.m. — DUI, unsafe turn and ignition interlock required at 400 Grant Avenue.
9:47 p.m. — Domestic battery and criminal threat at 9:47 p.m.
10:37 p.m. — Minor in consumption of alcohol at 1808 North Washington Street.
Sunday
12:44 a.m. — Driving without lights when needed, no valid drivers license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 600 North Franklin Street.
7:49 a.m. — Allowing animals to run at large in the 1000 block of West 9th Street.
9:23 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of West 7th Street and North Jefferson Street.
10:25 a.m. — Cruelty to animals at 210 East 9th Street.
12:15 p.m. — Criminal deprivation of property and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license in the 2200 block of Brooke Bend.
8:41 p.m. — Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license 1000 West 8th Street.
10:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 700 North Jefferson Street.
Monday
12:30 a.m. — Domestic battery at 920 East 4th Street Lot 11.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 12, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 17 calls for service and had 52 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 358 incidents, resulting in 89 cases, 41 citations and 28 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday
11:34 a.m. — Deputies arrested Juan Gonzalez at 219 Custer Aveneu for failure to appear.
12:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury accident at the intersection of US-77 and K-57.
5:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kody Duncan at 826 North Franklin for defacing a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, criminal damage to property and contributing to child misconduct.
7:01 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Brianna Spitzer at 902 West 7th Street for burglary, criminal damage to property and contributing to child misconduct.
9:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Macaiah L. Anderson in the 900 block of East 6th Street for driving while suspended and driving with a defective headlamp.
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cristopher M.D. Thomas at 801 North Washington Street for a bond revocation.
9:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon R. Swanson for a parole violation.
10:00 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 300 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
3:36 p.m. — Deputies arresteed Erick L. Smith at 1600 North Washington Street for failure to appear.
6:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jerald L. Givens Jr. at 520 East Chestnut for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and improper lane change.
Thursday
4:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Thomas A. Carter at 1624 North Jefferson Street for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in contraband into a correctional facility.
11:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested Donald L. Moloney at 801 North Washington Street for a probation violation.
1:11 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Darrell L. Smith in the 1300 block of North Monroe Street for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
1:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shywanna N. L. McLeroy at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
5:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Arica L. Timms at 422 West 5th Street for no driver’s license and exceeding maximum speeds.
10:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 291 eastbound on I-70 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
Friday
10:32 a.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon Swanson at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
3:45 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Isaac Eldringhoff at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
6:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stefan Dixon in the 1700 block of North Monroe for failure to appear.
8:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford for a hit-and-run.
10:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle non-injury accident at I-70 on mile marker 311 westbound.
Saturday
2:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua Drake at 604 East Chestnut for DUI and failure to appear.
7:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to 14000 Whiskey Lake Road for a single vehicle accident.
8:55 a.m. — Deputeis responded to I-70 at mile marker 301 for a vehicle accident.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Churney on I-70 at mile marker 299 for pedestrian walking on the interstate and interference with law enforcement.
