The Junction City Police Department responded to 392 calls for service, issued 85 citations and made 27 arrests from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m..
Tuesday
11:54 a.m. — Abiygail R. Romero; Aggravated endangering a child at 1723 McFarland Road.
12:39 p.m. — Andrea M. Davis; domestic battery in the 300 block of West 8th Street.
12:29 p.m. — Draden J. Warmack; domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property at 1000 North Washington Street.
3:56 p.m. — Valerie J. Moore; unlawful damage to property in the 500 block of Sheridan.
5:40 p.m. — James R. Moore; disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Sheridan.
Wednesday
1:36 a.m. — James D. Scott; warrant arrest in the 900 block of North Madison Street.
2:54 a.m. — Robert M. Searles Jr.; warrant arrest in the 400 block of West 8th Street.
12:37 p.m. — Juvenile; battery on law enforcement, assault of law enforcement and criminal trespass at 1102 Saint Mary’s Road.
11:46 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 14th Street and Jackson Street.
3:46 p.m. — James G. Nance; warrant arrest at 219 Custer Avenue.
2:09 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 3210 South US-77 Highway.
4;58 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Ash Street and Eisenhower Drive.
Thursday
1:15 a.m. — Damage to property, assault on law enforcement and obstruction at 364 Grant Avenue #21.
4:36 a.m. — William R. Lemieux Jr.; warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
11:11 a.m. — Stanley E. Schultz; possession of stolen property at 364 Grant Avenue Lot 25B.
2:31 p.m. — Juvenile; disorderly conduct at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
9:03 p.m. — Christopher M. Dansro; warrant arrest at 331 East Chestnut.
Friday
12:14 a.m. — Shannon O. Moon; DUI at the intersection of West Ash Street and Brentwood Court.
1:06 a.m. — Pirscilla Jones; sexual batter at 2322 Wildcat Lane.
2:18 a.m. — Juvenile; flee or attempt to elude by law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving.
9:52 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 811 West 13th Street.
10:41 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the East Chestnut Roundabout.
10:41 a.m. — Luis A. Dominguez; leaving the scene of an accident at East Chestnut Roundabout.
11:53 a.m. — Juvenile; minor in possession of tobacco at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
1:21 p.m. — Amanda S. Wunder; theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 521 East Chestnut Street.
5:06 p.m. — Jimmie E. King Jr.; warrant arrest at 624 South Washington Street.
Saturday
1:38 a.m. — Shadale M. Njau; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body at 325 South Jefferson.
2:25 a.m. — Octavious T. Thompson; DUI, transporting an open container at 400 South Washington Street.
6:17 a.m. — Spencer W. Elias; Exceeding posted speed limits, no proof of insurance, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping, violating red traffic control signals, improper driving on a laned road, driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement, fleeing and eluding and failure to dim headlights.
2:30 p.m. — Charles A. Barrett; Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and domestic batter.
3:05 p.m. — Injury accident on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 297.
7:10 p.m. — Spencer W. Elias; Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 826 North Franklin Street.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — Euwan L. Godfrey; domestic battery in the 200 block of East 1st Street.
12:50 a.m. — Santaja N. Logan; domestic batter in the 200 block of East 1st Street.
6:22 p.m. — Whitney E. Schilling; criminal deprivation of property and damage to property at 100 North Madison.
6:27 p.m. — Jeremy D. Gloth; warrant arrest at the intersection of 12th and Calhoun.
8:47 p.m. — Ricardo M. Aguilar; warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
9:35 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 223 East 14th Street.
10:43 Jordan G. Prather; DUI, duty to give information at 200 East 14th Street.
Starting Monday, Sept. 12 through Monday, Sept. 19, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 31 calls for service and had 61 ambulance transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 310 incidents, resulting in 173 cases, 28 citations and 14 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday
2:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested William R. Lemieux in the 900 block of North Washington Street for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
2:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew L. Hood in the 900 block of North Washington Street for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
4:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Todd W. Lucas at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
Wednesday
5:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile-marker 302 for a non-injury accident.
1:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sharon Alphius for a probation violation.
Friday
5:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zachary T. Colton at 10211 Ava Road for two counts of abuse of a child and two counts of endangering a child.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Carlos A. Hernandez-Norberto at the intersection of McFarland and Spring Valley Road for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Saturday
4:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gary L. Zomant at 812 East Chestnut Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use turn signal.
Sunday
3:22 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nicholas R. Warchal at the intersection of 18th Street and Jackson Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and exceeding the maximum speed limits.
8:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Austin H. Hewitt on I-70 at mile-marker 301 eastbound for domestic battery.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Erick M. Bustamante at 3612 State Park Road for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
8:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ricardo M. Aguilar at 708 West 10th Street Apt. C for failure to appear.
