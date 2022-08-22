Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 399 calls for service, issued 84 citations and made 36 arrests from Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m..
Monday
4:41 p.m. — Theft of services at 900 East 4th Street.
6:11 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of 6th and Clay.
10:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest at the intersection of Franklin and 16th Street.
Tuesday
3:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1000 Highland Drive.
5:33 a.m. — Damage to property in the 900 block of Westridge Drive.
8:45 a.m. — Aggressive animal at large in the 1000 block of Moss Circle.
1:27 p.m. — Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and warrant arrest at the intersection of North Clay Street and West 13th Street.
4:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
4:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Caroline Avenue and West Ash Street.
Wednesday
12:22 a.m. — Driving without a valid license and warrant arrest in the 600 block of West 9th Street.
9:19 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 708 West 10th Street.
10:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1001 Seth Child Road.
11:44 a.m. — Driving while suspended at 500 North Filley Street.
12:55 p.m. — Burglary and theft at 1300 North Adams Street.
6:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
10:15 p.m. — Domestic battery at 820 South Washington Street.
10:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 100 block of North Jackson Street.
Thursday
3:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest and failure to appear at 630 South Eisenhower Drive.
4:30 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 8th and Jackson Street.
4:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 7th and Jackson Street.
5:10 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 2023 McFarland Road.
6:22 p.m. — Vehicle emerging from alley, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body at 821 Easst Chestnut Street.
8:27 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 600 North Calhoun Street.
11:14 p.m. — Possession of a stimulant, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and driving with a defective tail lamp at 100 West 17th Street.
Friday
7:48 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 8th and Rucker Road.
10:29 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 Chestnut Street.
11:01 a.m. — Possession of marijuana at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
1:00 p.m. — Possession of marijuana at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
1:33 p.m. — Non-injury accident on I-70 westbound at mile-marker 296.
2:02 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of I-70 and US-77.
2:25 p.m. — Aggravated endangerment of a child at 618 West 6th Street.
3:14 p.m. — Criminal threat at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
4:30 p.m. — Aggravated burglary at 210 East 9th Street.
4:33 p.m. — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a financial card, theft over $1,500 and identity theft in the 1400 block of North Calhoun Street.
10:49 p.m. — Non-injury accident on I-70 at mile-marker 297 eastbound.
11:57 p.m. — Aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal restraint, intimidation of a witness, criminal deprivation of property at 2800 Valley Drive.
Saturday
6:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident at US-77 and I-70.
10:17 p.m. — Aggravated battery at 500 South Webster.
Sunday
12:01 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 900 East 6th Street.
10:47 a.m. — Theft by deception, counterfeiting currency, possession of stolen property, aggravated battery, criminal threat, criminal use of weapons and criminal possession of a weapon at 826 North Franklin Street.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 20 calls for service and had 41 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 317 incidents, resulting in 67 cases, 26 citations and 20 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Monday
11:17 a.m. — Deputies arrested Paul S. Arcuri at 938 East 4th Street for a probation violation.
3:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert M. Searles Jr. at the intersection of North Adams Street and West 11th Street for failure to appear.
6:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon R. Swanson at 10 Riley Manor for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement warrant service or execution and conceal/alter/destroy evidence in a felony case.
Wednesday
3:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laron James at 826 Franklin Street for a parole violation.
5:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lionel Dixon at the intersection of State Park Road and K-57 Highway for failure to appear.
8:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bryce Jones on I-70 at mile-marker 301 for failure to appear.
Thursday
1:14 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nakya Mapes at 826 North Franklin Street for battery on a corrections officer.
10:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested David Morgan at 139 East 8th Street for failure to appear.
12:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kelsey Rookstool at 138 East 8th Street for a probation violation.
4:24 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Devon Warren at 100 West 7th Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday
5:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested April Judie at 2625 Old Highway 40 for theft of a motor vehicle, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.
8:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Micaiah D. Peterson at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
8:40 a.m. — Deputeis arrested Calvon K. Brandley at 826 Nroth Franlin Street for failure to appear and a probation violation.
4:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad W. Roberts at 219 Custer Avenue for a warrant for giving a worthless check.
